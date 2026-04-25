Pawsitively Loved Rescue Society

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Pawsitively Loved Rescue Society

About this event

PLRS Summer Gift Basket Raffle 2026

300 entries item
300 entries
$200

The Big Kahuna. The "I didn't come here to play, I cam to WIN" package.

This is full golden retriever at the beach energy. Zero chill. Maximum splash. You are chasing this basket like it owes you money!

125 entries item
125 entries
$100

Second place....but like, aggressively competitive second place.

Think border collie staring at a tennis ball. Focused. Intense. Slightly unhinged. You're not messing around.

50 entries item
50 entries
$50

The happy medium

Balanced. Reasonable. Emotionally stable...but still absolutely planning where the basket is going in your house. (It's yours obviously.)

10 entries item
10 entries
$20

The "I'm in, but I also have self-control" option.

A lie. You will come back and buy more. Just like a dog who just ate and is somehow starving again.

3 entries item
3 entries
$10

The cautious tail wag.

You're dipping a paw in Testing the waters. Watching the chaos unfold....while quietly entering the chaos.

1 entry item
1 entry
$5

The "just one treat" level

We all know how this ends. You said one. You meant five. Welcome. We've been expecting you. .

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!