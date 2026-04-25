PLRS Summer Gift Basket Raffle 2026

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About this event
The Big Kahuna. The "I didn't come here to play, I cam to WIN" package.
This is full golden retriever at the beach energy. Zero chill. Maximum splash. You are chasing this basket like it owes you money!
Second place....but like, aggressively competitive second place.
Think border collie staring at a tennis ball. Focused. Intense. Slightly unhinged. You're not messing around.
The happy medium
Balanced. Reasonable. Emotionally stable...but still absolutely planning where the basket is going in your house. (It's yours obviously.)
The "I'm in, but I also have self-control" option.
A lie. You will come back and buy more. Just like a dog who just ate and is somehow starving again.
The cautious tail wag.
You're dipping a paw in Testing the waters. Watching the chaos unfold....while quietly entering the chaos.
The "just one treat" level
We all know how this ends. You said one. You meant five. Welcome. We've been expecting you. .
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