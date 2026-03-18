Engineering Undergraduate Society of McGill University

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Engineering Undergraduate Society of McGill University

About this event

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Plumber's Ball 2026

4020 Rue Saint-Ambroise

Montréal, QC H4C 3J9

Graduating Engineering Student Ticket
$140

Ticket for Engineering Undergraduate Students graduating in Fall 2025 or Winter 2026. Ticket includes welcome drinks, three-course meal, an open bar and other surprises!

Non Graduating Engineering Student Ticket
$150

Ticket for Engineering Undergraduate Students NOT graduating in Fall 2025 or Winter 2026.  Ticket includes welcome drinks, three-course meal, an open bar and other surprises!

Out-of-Faculty Ticket
$170

Ticket for additional guests who are not current Engineering Undergraduate Students.Ticket includes welcome drinks, three-course meal, an open bar and other surprises!

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