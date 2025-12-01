278 Cormorant Squadron Sponsoring Committee - The Air Cadet League

PM Canteen

Samosa - Veggie item
Samosa - Veggie
$2

Pre-order by Feb 24 at 12pm (noon). Pick up same day on parade night. First come, first serve basis for on-site purchase ONLY.

1 Dozen - Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Donut item
1 Dozen - Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Donut
$15

Next Pre-order on-site PICKUP on Feb 24 (Tue). First come, first serve basis for on-site purchase ONLY.

Your purchase helps support the squadron’s fundraising efforts for our cadets this training year.

Half a Dozen - Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Donut (Copy) item
Half a Dozen - Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Donut (Copy)
$10

Pizza - Pepperoni
$2.50

Pizza - Cheese
$2.50

Pizza - Veggie
$2.50

Krispy Kreme Donut item
Krispy Kreme Donut
$2

Chips
$1
Cookie
$1
Fruit Bar
$1
Gatorade
$3
Pop
$1.50
Juice
$1
Kiwi Regular Shoe Polish
$15
Kiwi Parade Gloss
$25
Polish Cloth
$6
Brush with Handle
$6
Brush
$8
Kit in a Box
$35

It comes with Kiwi Regular Polish, 1 Kiwi Cloth, 1 Handle brush, and 1 Regular brush

