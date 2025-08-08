Poetry In Motion: Movement Workshop with Cai Glover

Hosted by
About this event
Thank you for supporting our capacity to offer this event so that nobody will be turned away for lack of funds, and for supporting our commitment to excellent remuneration of the workshop facilitator!
Thank you for supporting our capacity to offer this event so that nobody will be turned away for lack of funds, and for supporting our commitment to excellent remuneration of the workshop facilitator!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!