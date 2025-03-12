Poetry Jam

Please consider making a donation to Vancouver Poetry House in lieu of a ticket fee (suggestion of $5). You can make this donation now or in-person at the event. Your support enables us to continue providing incredible spoken word programming in Vancouver.

Please consider making a donation to Vancouver Poetry House in lieu of a ticket fee (suggestion of $5). You can make this donation now or in-person at the event. Your support enables us to continue providing incredible spoken word programming in Vancouver.

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