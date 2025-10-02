Timothy Christian School Association of Toronto

Offered by

Timothy Christian School Association of Toronto

Poinsettia and More: TCS Grade 8 Fundraiser

10"_RED_Tropical Planter item
10"_RED_Tropical Planter
$35

This vibrant tropical planter adds instant colour to your festive décor and makes a thoughtful house gift for the holiday season.


- 10" Tropical Planter (indoor only): Red or White.


- Planters are living plants, and substitutions may be necessary in certain circumstances due to availability.  

*Products may vary from image shown

10"_WHITE_Tropical Planter item
10"_WHITE_Tropical Planter
$35

This vibrant tropical planter adds instant colour to your festive décor and makes a thoughtful house gift for the holiday season.


- 10" Tropical Planter (indoor only): Red or White.


- Planters are living plants, and substitutions may be necessary in certain circumstances due to availability.  

*Products may vary from image shown

7" Tabletop Greenery item
7" Tabletop Greenery
$35

A charming 7" tabletop greenery arrangement, designed with fresh winter greens and festive red accents. Perfect for a holiday centrepiece, entryway décor, or as a seasonal gift


- 7" Tabletop Greenery (indoor/outdoor): Winter greenery with Red decorations



*Products may vary from image shown

GRINC Tree_14"Tall in a 5" Pot item
GRINC Tree_14"Tall in a 5" Pot
$35

Add a touch of holiday fun with this  Grinch Tree! Crafted from fresh winter greens and accented with bright red décor, it stands 14” tall in a 5” pot—perfect for gifting or brightening any space


- Grinch Tree (indoor/outdoor): Winter greenery with Red decoration.  Approximately 14” tall in a 5" pot.


*Products may vary from image shown

4.5"_RED_Poinsettia item
4.5"_RED_Poinsettia
$8.50

Poinsettias add instant colours to festive décor and make excellent house gifts during the holiday seasons.


- 4.5" Poinsettia (indoor only): Red or White

- Poinsettias are living plants, and substitutions may be necessary in certain circumstances due to availability.  

*Products may vary from image shown

4.5"_WHITE_Poinsettia item
4.5"_WHITE_Poinsettia
$8.50

Poinsettias add instant colours to festive décor and make excellent house gifts during the holiday seasons.


- 4.5" Poinsettia (indoor only): Red or White

- Poinsettias are living plants, and substitutions may be necessary in certain circumstances due to availability.  

*Products may vary from image shown

6"_PINK_Poinsettia item
6"_PINK_Poinsettia
$12.50

Poinsettias add instant colours to festive décor and make excellent house gifts during the holiday seasons.


- 6" Poinsettia (indoor only, standard table size): Pink, Red or White.



- Poinsettias are living plants, and substitutions may be necessary in certain circumstances due to availability.  

*Products may vary from image shown

6"_RED_Poinsettia item
6"_RED_Poinsettia
$12.50

Poinsettias add instant colours to festive décor and make excellent house gifts during the holiday seasons.


- 6" Poinsettia (indoor only, standard table size): Pink, Red or White.



- Poinsettias are living plants, and substitutions may be necessary in certain circumstances due to availability.  

*Products may vary from image shown

6"_WHITE_Poinsettia item
6"_WHITE_Poinsettia
$12.50

Poinsettias add instant colours to festive décor and make excellent house gifts during the holiday seasons.


- 6" Poinsettia (indoor only, standard table size): Pink, Red or White.



- Poinsettias are living plants, and substitutions may be necessary in certain circumstances due to availability.  

*Products may vary from image shown

8"_PINK_Poinsettia item
8"_PINK_Poinsettia
$22.50

Poinsettias add instant colours to festive décor and make excellent house gifts during the holiday seasons.


-8" Poinsettia (indoor only, table or floor size): Pink, Red, Tri-Colour or White



- Poinsettias are living plants, and substitutions may be necessary in certain circumstances due to availability.  

*Products may vary from image shown

8"_RED_Poinsettia item
8"_RED_Poinsettia
$22.50

Poinsettias add instant colours to festive décor and make excellent house gifts during the holiday seasons.


-8" Poinsettia (indoor only, table or floor size): Pink, Red, Tri-Colour or White



- Poinsettias are living plants, and substitutions may be necessary in certain circumstances due to availability.  

*Products may vary from image shown

8"_TRI-Colour_Poinsettia item
8"_TRI-Colour_Poinsettia
$22.50

Poinsettias add instant colours to festive décor and make excellent house gifts during the holiday seasons.


-8" Poinsettia (indoor only, table or floor size): Pink, Red, Tri-Colour or White



- Poinsettias are living plants, and substitutions may be necessary in certain circumstances due to availability.  

*Products may vary from image shown

8"_WHITE_Poinsettia item
8"_WHITE_Poinsettia
$22.50

Poinsettias add instant colours to festive décor and make excellent house gifts during the holiday seasons.


-8" Poinsettia (indoor only, table or floor size): Pink, Red, Tri-Colour or White



- Poinsettias are living plants, and substitutions may be necessary in certain circumstances due to availability.  

*Products may vary from image shown

10"_PINK_Poinsettia item
10"_PINK_Poinsettia
$28.50

Poinsettias add instant colours to festive décor and make excellent house gifts during the holiday seasons.


- 10" Poinsettia (indoor only, premium floor size): Pink, Red, Tri-Colour or White.




- Poinsettias are living plants, and substitutions may be necessary in certain circumstances due to availability.  

*Products may vary from image shown

10"_RED_Poinsettia item
10"_RED_Poinsettia
$28.50

Poinsettias add instant colours to festive décor and make excellent house gifts during the holiday seasons.


- 10" Poinsettia (indoor only, premium floor size): Pink, Red, Tri-Colour or White.




- Poinsettias are living plants, and substitutions may be necessary in certain circumstances due to availability.  

*Products may vary from image shown

10"_TRI-Colour_Poinsettia item
10"_TRI-Colour_Poinsettia
$28.50

Poinsettias add instant colours to festive décor and make excellent house gifts during the holiday seasons.


- 10" Poinsettia (indoor only, premium floor size): Pink, Red, Tri-Colour or White.




- Poinsettias are living plants, and substitutions may be necessary in certain circumstances due to availability.  

*Products may vary from image shown

10"_WHITE_Poinsettia item
10"_WHITE_Poinsettia
$28.50

Poinsettias add instant colours to festive décor and make excellent house gifts during the holiday seasons.


- 10" Poinsettia (indoor only, premium floor size): Pink, Red, Tri-Colour or White.




- Poinsettias are living plants, and substitutions may be necessary in certain circumstances due to availability.  

*Products may vary from image shown

Add a donation for Timothy Christian School Association of Toronto

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!