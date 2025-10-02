Poinsettia and More: TCS Grade 8 Fundraiser

Offered by
This vibrant tropical planter adds instant colour to your festive décor and makes a thoughtful house gift for the holiday season.
- 10" Tropical Planter (indoor only): Red or White.
- Planters are living plants, and substitutions may be necessary in certain circumstances due to availability.
*Products may vary from image shown
A charming 7" tabletop greenery arrangement, designed with fresh winter greens and festive red accents. Perfect for a holiday centrepiece, entryway décor, or as a seasonal gift
- 7" Tabletop Greenery (indoor/outdoor): Winter greenery with Red decorations
*Products may vary from image shown
Add a touch of holiday fun with this Grinch Tree! Crafted from fresh winter greens and accented with bright red décor, it stands 14” tall in a 5” pot—perfect for gifting or brightening any space
- Grinch Tree (indoor/outdoor): Winter greenery with Red decoration. Approximately 14” tall in a 5" pot.
*Products may vary from image shown
Poinsettias add instant colours to festive décor and make excellent house gifts during the holiday seasons.
- 4.5" Poinsettia (indoor only): Red or White
- Poinsettias are living plants, and substitutions may be necessary in certain circumstances due to availability.
*Products may vary from image shown
Poinsettias add instant colours to festive décor and make excellent house gifts during the holiday seasons.
- 6" Poinsettia (indoor only, standard table size): Pink, Red or White.
- Poinsettias are living plants, and substitutions may be necessary in certain circumstances due to availability.
*Products may vary from image shown
Poinsettias add instant colours to festive décor and make excellent house gifts during the holiday seasons.
-8" Poinsettia (indoor only, table or floor size): Pink, Red, Tri-Colour or White
- Poinsettias are living plants, and substitutions may be necessary in certain circumstances due to availability.
*Products may vary from image shown
Poinsettias add instant colours to festive décor and make excellent house gifts during the holiday seasons.
- 10" Poinsettia (indoor only, premium floor size): Pink, Red, Tri-Colour or White.
- Poinsettias are living plants, and substitutions may be necessary in certain circumstances due to availability.
*Products may vary from image shown
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!