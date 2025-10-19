Szkoła Polonijna Orzełki

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Classic fit, 1x1 rib with spandex for enhanced stretch and recovery, tear away label, the Heavy Blend collection is now made with finer yarns and new MVS Air spinning technology, that improves the fabric by reducing pilling, enhancing durability and made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes.
Classic fit, rib collar, taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability, tear away label, increased body and sleeve lengths to accommodate shrinkage and made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes.
Quench your thirst for style and ergonomics with the Free Spirit single walled bottle 34 oz/1000 ml. This hydration companion features a handle and wide mouth making it as practical as it is photogenic. The sturdy stainless steel construction and easy-carry handle make it perfect for outdoor events.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!