Political Entity 2026 (NOT READY)

Select this category if you are a political party, an election riding association, the elected federal government, an elected provincial government or allied to a specific political party in any way. Please note that your organization is prohibited from selling items, but free giveaways and sampling are allowed. Tent weighting services are not included and must be purchased separately. You are responsible for your tent, table, chairs and lighting. Generators are not permitted; however, you are welcome and encouraged to bring portable power banks to power or charge your vendor spot.
Tents must be safely operated without the use of stakes. Tents failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be permitted to set up on-site. Should you require additional anchoring support, weighted plastic or cinderblocks can be provided. This ensures that 50 lbs/22 kg of weight is distributed on each leg of the tent, totalling 200 lbs/44kg so that the tent can operate safely in high-wind conditions. Please note that all activities or sales are to happen within your 10x10 space; please respect everyone's space on-site.
*Critical Notice: Each MP/MPP riding, association, and office must apply separately. This will be strictly monitored; those who bypass without separately applying will be banned from all future participation. Select this category if you are a political party, an election-riding association, the elected federal government, an elected provincial government, or allied to a specific political party in any way. This includes up to 15 marchers per registered group. You may purchase additional marchers below. This will be strictly monitored before and during the event.
Add 25 marchers to your group.
Add 50 marchers to your group.
Add 75 marchers to your group.
QTY 1 Vehicle (Under 20')
QTY 1 Vehicle (40'+)
QTY 1 Vehicle (60'+)
