First Book Canada

Hosted by

First Book Canada

About this event

pongapalooza 2026

461 King Street West Lower Level

Toronto, ON M5V 1K4

Team Sponsorship Investment
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Form a group of 4 to go head-to-head in a single-elimination ping pong tournament, helping to bring thousands of new books to Canadian kids in need. 


The 4 additional tickets are for your team's cheer squad.


Enjoy a fun evening for corporate professionals and those in the book publishing industry to let loose and have some fun — food, drinks, games and a chance for PONGA-glory — all for a literary cause where we can make a difference together.   


*The Team Sponsorship is eligible for a $1500 charitable tax receipt.


Spectator Tickets
$50

Additional spectator tickets can be purchased prior to the event. Join us in cheering on our Ponga-players in a night of fun, food, drinks and games.


*Extra spectator tickets are not eligible for a charitable tax receipt.

Add a donation for First Book Canada

$

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