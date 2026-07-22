pongapalooza 2026

Form a group of 4 to go head-to-head in a single-elimination ping pong tournament, helping to bring thousands of new books to Canadian kids in need.





The 4 additional tickets are for your team's cheer squad.





Enjoy a fun evening for corporate professionals and those in the book publishing industry to let loose and have some fun — food, drinks, games and a chance for PONGA-glory — all for a literary cause where we can make a difference together.





*The Team Sponsorship is eligible for a $1500 charitable tax receipt.



