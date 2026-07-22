pongapalooza 2026

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About this event
Toronto, ON M5V 1K4
Form a group of 4 to go head-to-head in a single-elimination ping pong tournament, helping to bring thousands of new books to Canadian kids in need.
The 4 additional tickets are for your team's cheer squad.
Enjoy a fun evening for corporate professionals and those in the book publishing industry to let loose and have some fun — food, drinks, games and a chance for PONGA-glory — all for a literary cause where we can make a difference together.
*The Team Sponsorship is eligible for a $1500 charitable tax receipt.
Additional spectator tickets can be purchased prior to the event. Join us in cheering on our Ponga-players in a night of fun, food, drinks and games.
*Extra spectator tickets are not eligible for a charitable tax receipt.
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