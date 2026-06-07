Onanilavu 2026

⚠️ Important Note – CBMA Membership Information :

This does not serve as a ticket to Onanilavu 2025.

This is the Cape Breton Malayali Association (CBMA) membership fee for those who wish to become registered members of the association only. Everyone above age 16 are recommended to take CBMA membership.



🧾 Member Benefits

As a registered member of CBMA, you enjoy:



🎟️ Exclusive invitations to special events throughout the year

🎊 Access to cultural gatherings and festive celebrations

🧡 Community support and connection through shared traditions

🗳️ Voting rights to elect future committee members of CBMA



Stay connected. Stay involved. Help shape the future of our community!





⚠️ Disclaimers:

*Food Allergy Notice*

The Onam Sadya may contain allergens such as peanuts, tree nuts, dairy, soy, gluten, and sesame may be present. While we strive to accommodate dietary needs, we cannot guarantee an allergen-free environment. Attendees with severe food allergies are advised to exercise discretion.



*Child Supervision*

All children attending the event must be accompanied and supervised by a parent or guardian at all times. The Cape Breton Malayali Association is not responsible for unattended children during the event.



*Photography/Videography Notice*

Photos and videos may be taken during the event for promotional purposes. By attending, you consent to your image being used by the association in future publications and social media.



*Ticket Policy*

This ticket is non-transferable/non-refundable and valid only for registered members and their immediate family. Please present proof of membership if requested at the venue.