POP-UP SERIES 2025

SINNERS: SNAKES AND A TRAIN item
Tuesday · 18 November · 7 PM

VFS · Theatre 106 · 151 West Cordova St · Vancouver · BC

Nick Marshall (VFX Supervisor), Kaisha Williams (Production Manager), Agata Matuszak (Lead Animator) and Anton Borisov (Generalist Supervisor) will break down the complex invisible VFX work that ILM contributed to Ryan Coogler’s hit horror movie, Sinners. The team will break down the challenges of animating a full-frame snake attack amid the backdrop of a period-accurate CG Mississippi Delta.

