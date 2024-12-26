POPPY'S PATH FUNDRAISING GALA

3 course meal offering:
Please let us know of any dietary restrictions at [email protected]
Send us an email to let us know who will be at your table.
3 course meal offering:
Please let us know of any dietary restrictions at [email protected]
Send us an email to let us know who will be at your table.
Dinner and Live Band
$125
3 course meal offering:
Please let us know of any dietary restrictions at [email protected].
If you’d like to purchase a table, but have everyone purchase their own tickets, just send us an email to let us know who you’ll be sitting with.
3 course meal offering:
Please let us know of any dietary restrictions at [email protected].
If you’d like to purchase a table, but have everyone purchase their own tickets, just send us an email to let us know who you’ll be sitting with.
Live Band (No Dinner)
$50
Doors will open for Live Band at 8:30pm
Doors will open for Live Band at 8:30pm
Add a donation for Poppy's Path
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!