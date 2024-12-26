Poppy's Path

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Poppy's Path

About this event

POPPY'S PATH FUNDRAISING GALA

525 Legget Dr

Kanata, ON K2K 2W2, Canada

Dinner and Live Band (Full Table of 8)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
3 course meal offering: Please let us know of any dietary restrictions at [email protected] Send us an email to let us know who will be at your table.
Dinner and Live Band
$125
3 course meal offering: Please let us know of any dietary restrictions at [email protected]. If you’d like to purchase a table, but have everyone purchase their own tickets, just send us an email to let us know who you’ll be sitting with.
Live Band (No Dinner)
$50
Doors will open for Live Band at 8:30pm
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