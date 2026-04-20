Port Coquitlam Arts Council's Annual Raffle 2026

Enter for your chance to win this original 12"x12" Oil painting on wood. Iris paintings have graced the walls of many homes and continue to be very popular, think Van Gogh!





Melissa Burgher is a well known local artist, who's work has won awards and been collected globally. Your dollars will be used to help with local art project in PoCo.





More about the artist:

https://melissaburgherfineart.com/