Port Coquitlam Community Foundation Silent Auction

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2580 Shaughnessy St, Port Coquitlam, BC V3C V3C 2A8, Canada
Starting bid
Value: $740
Red, White, Rose Bubbly and Tequila!
This 'Tub' includes the following:
Moet & Chandon Champagne Grand Vintage 2012 (France)
Sauza Gold Tequila (Mexico)
Black Sage Cabernet Franc 2022 (VQA Okanagan Valley)
Poplar Grove Rose 2023 (Okanagan Valley)
Three Sisters Rose Crossroads Collection 2023 (Okanagan Valley)
The Hatch Portmanteau of Merit & Heritage 2021 (Kelowna)
BorderTown Gruner Veltliner 2023 (Okanagan Valley VQA)
BorderTown Cabernet Franc 2021 (Okanagan Valley VQA)
Petrichor Sauvignon Blanc 2023 (Okanagan Valley VQA)
Petrichor Cabernet Merlot 2022 (Okanagan Valley VQA)
Aquinas Pinot Noir 2017 (Napa Valley)
Villa Prosecco Frizzante (Italy)
Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 (California)
JP Chenet Reserve Merlot-Cabernet 2017 (France)
Murray Banks Cabernet Sauvignon 2023 (Australia)
Left Field Sauvignon Blanc 2024 (New Zealand)
Diablo Dark Red Maule 2023 (Chile)
Jackson Triggs Proprietor's Chardonnay (Canada)
Copper Moon Merlot (Canada)
Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc 2023 (New Zealand)
Villa Marie Sauvignon Blanc 2024 (New Zealand)
Finca Sophenia Altosur Malbec 2021 (Argentina)
Donated by Port Coquitlam Community Foundation Board
Starting bid
Value: $90
Red, White and Pasta Polo
Treat yourself to a delicious night out with a $50 gift certificate to Pasta Polo, known for its fresh, flavourful homemade pasta and friendly service. Then keep the evening going with wine before and after—right at home!
Enjoy two beautiful bottles from the South of France:
A perfect pairing for a cozy, flavour-filled night in and out!
Donated by Pasta Polo and Everything Wine
Starting bid
Value: $75
Blue Ocean Gin - 750ml
An award winning Gin, Blue Ocean was originally distilled exclusively for KPMG Vancouver in collaboration with the Yaletown Distillery in 2018. It went for sale to the public in 2020. This Gin is enchantingly fruity with a gentle sweetness and delicate bitter finish. Evoking a passion for the ocean, a unique infusion of kelp sustainably harvested off the coast of Haida Gwaii lends a subtle sea note, while the natural butterfly pea flower achieves the vibrant ocean blue!
Donated by KPMG
Starting bid
Value: $110
BC's Finest White, Red, Rose and Sparkling
Specially curated selection of some of the best of Okanagan's wineries. This package includes:
-Peak Cellars 2022 Gewurztraminer
-Hesters Creek 2022 Character Red
-Ancient Hill 2021 Rose
-Intrigue Social Sparkling
Donated by Linda Reinhart
Starting bid
Value: $80
High Tea @ Cassandra Cakes and Prosecco
This package includes $50 Cassandra Cakes’ gift certificate for one high tea and a bottle of OGIO Prosecco.
Perfect for any celebration.
Donated by Cassandra Cakes & Anonymous
Starting bid
Value: $350
Update your wardrobe - $350 GC to Coquitlam Centre
Find everything you need and more: Coquitlam Centre features over 930,000 square feet of retail on two spacious levels. Coquitlam Centre is the only shopping centre in Metro Vancouver offering London Drugs, Sport Chek, T&T Supermarket, UNIQLO, H&M, Aritzia, Sephora, lululemon, Atmosphere, Golf Town, Walmart and Best Buy, all in one convenient location.
Donated by Coquitlam Centre
Starting bid
Value $250
Kick off summer with $250 GC to Coquitlam Centre
Find everything you need and more: Coquitlam Centre features over 930,000 square feet of retail on two spacious levels. Coquitlam Centre is the only shopping centre in Metro Vancouver offering London Drugs, SportChek, T&T Supermarket, UNIQLO, H&M, Aritzia, Sephora, lululemon, Atmosphere, Golf Town, Walmart and Best Buy, all in one convenient location.
Donated by Coquitlam Centre
Starting bid
Value: $200
Lululemon $200 Gift Certificate
Time to upgrade your “Zoom business casual” with something that’s as polished as it is comfortable? Whether you’re working from home, heading into the office, or hitting a weekend brunch, Lululemon has you covered.
Because looking good and feeling great should go hand in hand—on and off screen.
Donated by GreenShield
Starting bid
Value: $200
Lightweight Carry-on
Travel in style on your next business trip or vacation with this hardside carry-on luggage. Built to handle the bumps and bruises of all travel.
Features:
-lightweight and tough polycarbonate construction
-extra secure with 3-digit lock
-locking, telescoping handle
-Four 2-wheel swivel casters for easy rolling
Donated by Pacific Coast Terminals
Starting bid
Value: $120
Swissgear Laptop Backpack
The Swiss Army Knife of Backpacks. Stylish for the active professional.
Features:
-padded pocket: securely holds up to a 16" laptop
-5 zippered compartments and 15 total pockets
-shock-absorbing shoulder straps
-back padding with airflow channels for breathable comfort
-cable reinforced soft-grip handle
-Durable nylon shell
Donated by Pacific Coast Terminals
Starting bid
Value: $180
2 Person Emergency Kit for 3-5 Days
Natural disasters, evacuations or emergencies can happen anywhere and anytime. With the 72HRS Essential Backpack Emergency Kit, you are well equipped with food and water with a 5-year shelf life, a flashlight per person, weather band radio, blanket, vital survival tools, and other earthquake preparedness items. Everything is stored in a compact backpack, so that you can grab and go at any time.
Donated by Trans Mountain
Starting bid
Value: $150
Gordon Ramsay Burger Gift Certificate - $150
Expires Oct. 31, 2025
Perfection in Every Bite!
Chef Ramsay’s signature burger concept marries culinary finesse with comfort food. Revel in a mouth-watering assortment of gourmet burgers, sauces, and sides. Nestled in the vibrant ambiance of Great Canadian Casino Vancouver, Gordon Ramsay Burger is the ultimate destination for both food enthusiasts and casino-goers.
Donated by Great Canadian Casino
Starting bid
Value: $300
$150 to Gordon Ramsay Burger & $150 Free Play at Great Canadian
Expires Oct. 31, 2025
Start your night with a jackpot of flavour! The Ramsay Burger is stacked with everything you need to fuel up before a high-stakes night of fun at the casino. Eat like a winner and stay fuelled and ready for a night of cards, slots, and laughs! This package includes:
· $150 Dining Credit at Gordon Ramsey Burger
· $150 Free Play at Great Canadian Casino; Coquitlam
Donated by Great Canadian Casino
Starting bid
Value: $150
Gordon Ramsay Burger Gift Certificate - $150
Expires July 31, 2026
Perfection in Every Bite!
Chef Ramsay’s signature burger concept marries culinary finesse with comfort food. Revel in a mouth-watering assortment of gourmet burgers, sauces, and sides. Nestled in the vibrant ambiance of Great Canadian Casino Vancouver, Gordon Ramsay Burger is the ultimate destination for both food enthusiasts and casino-goers.
Donated by Great Canadian Casino
Starting bid
Value: $180
4 tickets to a 2025 regular season home match
Feel the energy, the passion, and the pulse of the crowd as you cheer on the Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place! This package includes 4 tickets to a 2025 regular season home match, where you’ll witness world-class soccer, nonstop action, and unforgettable moments.
Whether you're a die-hard fan or just looking for an electric night out, this experience is perfect for families, friends, or footy lovers of all ages. Get ready to wave your scarf, sing loud, and be part of the excitement!
Donated by Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Starting bid
Value: $560
4 Club Seats to Oct. 4 vs Calgary Stampeders
Get closer to the action than ever before with 4 Club Seats—where premium comfort meets unbeatable views. Enjoy exclusive access, upscale amenities, and a VIP experience from start to finish.
Skip the crowds, bypass the lines, and unwind in elegant Club Lounges designed for relaxing, socializing, and networking. From plush seating to gourmet food and drink options, every detail is curated to elevate your game day.
Whether you're there for the thrill, the connection, or the luxury—Club Seats deliver a front-row feel with five-star treatment.
Donated by Galactic Entertainment
Starting bid
Value: $200
4 regular season home game tickets
Cheer on the BC Lions live at BC Place Stadium with 4 Lower Corner tickets to a 2025 regular season home game! Get up close to the action, feel the energy of the crowd, and experience the thrill of CFL football like never before.
A perfect outing for the whole family—experience the thrill of one of BC’s most exciting live sporting events!
Donated by BC Lions
Starting bid
Value: $500
VIP Night Out for 4 with the Abbotsford Canucks! (includes parking pass)
NOTE: Must be redeemed by Dec. 31, 2025
Get ready for an unforgettable night of hockey action with 4 loge seats to an Abbotsford Canucks home game during the 2025/26 regular season! Experience the thrill of the game in style—with premium views, extra comfort, and exclusive loge-level perks that put you right in the heart of the excitement.
Whether you're entertaining guests, treating friends, or enjoying a night out with family, this is the ultimate way to watch the Canucks play.
Great seats. VIP experience. All the action. Don’t miss it!
Package Includes:
-4 premium Loge seats
-parking pass
Donated by Abbotsford Canucks
Starting bid
Value: $110
Poco Run Club Membership - FALL
Whether you’re lacing up for the first time or chasing a personal best, Poco Run Club is your go-to running community!
Enjoy scenic running routes, exciting group events, and the kind of camaraderie that turns strangers into teammates. From race prep to fun runs, we bring the energy, the encouragement, and the smiles.
This Package Includes:
1 Adult Fall Membership
(Sept. 6 – Dec. 13, 2025)
Donated by the PoCo Run Club
Starting bid
Value: $110
Poco Run Club Membership - FALL
Whether you’re lacing up for the first time or chasing a personal best, Poco Run Club is your go-to running community!
Enjoy scenic running routes, exciting group events, and the kind of camaraderie that turns strangers into teammates. From race prep to fun runs, we bring the energy, the encouragement, and the smiles.
This Package Includes:
1 Adult Fall Membership
(Sept. 6 – Dec. 13, 2025)
Donated by the PoCo Run Club
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