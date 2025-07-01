Port Coquitlam Community Foundation Silent Auction

Value: $90

Red, White and Pasta Polo





Treat yourself to a delicious night out with a $50 gift certificate to Pasta Polo, known for its fresh, flavourful homemade pasta and friendly service. Then keep the evening going with wine before and after—right at home!

Enjoy two beautiful bottles from the South of France:

Esprit Mer Blanc Frais 2023 – crisp, refreshing, and perfect to start

Esprit Terre Rouge Robuste 2022 – bold, rich, and ideal to end on a high note

A perfect pairing for a cozy, flavour-filled night in and out!





Donated by Pasta Polo and Everything Wine