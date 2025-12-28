Portuguese Ball Hockey Association's Shop

Offered by
Traditional Red Jersey from Masters Tournament. Numbers in Green with Yellow Trim, Basketweave crest on chest. Customizable with Name and Numbers. Available in all sizes for Men and Children.
Traditional White Jersey from Masters Tournament. Numbers in Red with Green Trim, Basketweave crest on chest. Customizable with Name and Numbers. Available in all sizes for Men and Children.
Cream Jersey with PBHA Logo as main crest, traditional basketweave crest in the background, Team Logo on Shoulders, sponsors on sleeves, Numbers are Green with Red trim. Customizable with Name and Numbers. Available in all sizes for Men and Children
Sublimated Black t-shirt. Portugal Ball Hockey on front and Templar cross on back. Available in Small to XXL, Men's and Children Sizes
Sublimated Off White t-shirt. PBHA Logo Crest above the heart. Caravelle ships in background to honour the Age of Exploration, in Portuguese History. Available in Small to XXL, Men's and Children Sizes
