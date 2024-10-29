Positive Light - Silent Auction

Name: YIPPEE
Artist: Tracy White
Size: 31” X 61” X 1.5”
Description: Made with acrylic, conte, pencil crayon, and oil bar on canvas with artist-made red oak frame.
Original Value: $1,800.00
Framed Painting
$1,800
Starting bid
Title: Skyline (from Roper Road) 2023
Size: 16 x 20
Medium: Oil on Canvas
Artist: Tom Gale (@tom_gale_painter)
Bio: Tom Gale was born in Medicine Hat, Alberta in 1946. Tom Gale is a western Canadian artist residing and working from Edmonton. Described by the late Edmonton reviewer/critic Gilbert Bouchard as ‘probably Alberta’s finest landscape painter’, Tom Gale has been painting for 40 years, the last 25 in Edmonton. His work can be found in numerous local, national and international private and public collections. Some public collections are: The Alberta Art Foundation, Canadian Utilities Ltd., Chase Communications, Place Crete Inc., Royal Alex Hospital and many others.
Original Value: $1,800.00
Sparkle Hoop Earrings
$50
Starting bid
Hillberg & Berk's signature Sparkle Hoops are available in an ideal 16mm size. Subtle, everyday hoops that still pack a lot of Sparkle. Your new wear-with-anything earrings.
Valued at $145.00
Silver Vintage Brooch and Scarf
$90
Starting bid
Vintage Rhinestone Brooch and Vintage Thai Silk scarf
Original Value: $260.00
Gift Card - Swish Vintage
$50
Starting bid
Nestled in Edmonton's downtown core, Swish has offered its eclectic mix of couture and one-of-a-kind vintage pieces for over ten years. Carrying everything from shoes and handbags to lamps and side tables, Swish curates with an eye for quality, style, and versatility.
Original Value: $100.00
Beaded Earrings
$30
Starting bid
The earrings are lightweight yet striking, making them perfect for adding a touch of boldness and cultural richness to any outfit. They offer both a unique piece of wearable art and a way to support Indigenous craftsmanship. Whether worn as an everyday statement or for special occasions, they celebrate both the beauty of the Mi'kmaq culture and the skill of one of its talented artists. The artist of these hand beaded earrings is, Melissa Peters.
Original Value: $75
Yoga Bundle
$60
Starting bid
New to yoga or just looking to upgrade your gear? Start here. The best-selling, ultra-grippy B MAT Everyday sets the foundation for strong, stable flows, no matter your experience level or preferred style of yoga. Then, find greater alignment, balance, and flexibility with the Lululemon lift and lengthen Block and the sustainable Yoga towel from Guru Athletics.
Original Value: $180.00
Gift Certificate - 5 Star Formals by Derks
$120
Starting bid
Elevate your wardrobe with timeless sophistication at 5Star Formals. Explore their exclusive collection of retail suit options, designed for those who appreciate enduring elegance.
Valid towards Suit purchase only
Original Value: $349.00
2 Tickets - Edmonton Symphony Orchestra
$50
Starting bid
Concert Title: A Very Merry Pops: Celebrating Family Traditions
Date/Time: December 22, 2024 / 2PM
Description: A beloved family tradition, this concert will transport you back to your childhood with all of your favourite Christmas and holiday carols.
With the brilliant conducting of fan favourite, Bob Bernhardt, internationally acclaimed soloist Mikaela Bennett, and some of Edmonton's finest choirs, this evening will be jam-packed with dazzling holiday classics like Jingle Bells, O Holy Night, and Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer. There will even be a sing-along so you can join in on the festivities!
This concert is the perfect family event to get you in the holiday mood – you don't want to miss it!
Original Value: $142.00
2 Tickets - Edmonton Symphony Orchestra
$60
Starting bid
Concert Title: The Lord of the Rings Symphony
Date/Time: March 7, 2025 / 7:30PM
Description: One symphony to rule them all! Experience Academy and Grammy Award-winning Canadian composer Howard Shore’s epic score for The Lord of the Rings film trilogy. J.R.R. Tolkien’s books and Peter Jackson’s films come to life as a musical journey across Middle-earth. The works’ vast scope transforms the film scores into an astonishing symphonic work, with each movement corresponding to one book within Tolkien’s series.
Original Value: $178.00
2 Tickets - Rabbit Hill Snow Resort
$70
Starting bid
Full day Lift ticket, with full day rentals for 2 people. Valid until March 21, 2025.
Both Lift passes and rentals must be used on the same visit.
Original Value: $196
Framed Photo
$70
Starting bid
20 x 30 Framed photo that captures one of the best views in Edmonton
Picture taken by Dave Meekison Photography
Original Value: $200.00
Framed Photo
$70
Starting bid
20 x 30 Framed photo that captures one of the best views in Edmonton
Picture taken by Dave Meekison Photography
Original Value: $200.00
Framed Photo
$70
Starting bid
20 x 30 Framed photo that captures one of the best views in Edmonton
Picture taken by Dave Meekison Photography
Original Value: $200.00
Framed Photo
$70
Starting bid
20 x 30 Framed photo that captures one of the best views in Edmonton
Picture taken by Dave Meekison Photography
Original Value: $200.00
Framed Photo
$70
Starting bid
20 x 30 Framed photo that captures one of the best views in Edmonton
Picture taken by Dave Meekison Photography
Original Value: $200.00
Wooden Coffee Table with Oval Glass Top
$3,000
Starting bid
48x24x20 locally handcrafted wooden table which is an epitome of timeless elegance and luxury. The table is a unique work of art, carefully crafted by a skilled artisan with an eye for detail and quality. From the selection of the wood to the finishing touches, every aspect of the table is meticulously considered to create a piece that will stand the test of time.
Original Value: $6000.00
2 Wooden End Tables
$1,000
Starting bid
17x28 wooden end tables. Stylish, with an iron base is a stunning addition to any space in your home. The bold wood creates a rich surface while the iron stand leaves a charming impression.
Original Value: $1,500.00
