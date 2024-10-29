Positive Light - Silent Auction

Concert Title: A Very Merry Pops: Celebrating Family Traditions Date/Time: December 22, 2024 / 2PM Description: A beloved family tradition, this concert will transport you back to your childhood with all of your favourite Christmas and holiday carols. With the brilliant conducting of fan favourite, Bob Bernhardt, internationally acclaimed soloist Mikaela Bennett, and some of Edmonton's finest choirs, this evening will be jam-packed with dazzling holiday classics like Jingle Bells, O Holy Night, and Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer. There will even be a sing-along so you can join in on the festivities! This concert is the perfect family event to get you in the holiday mood – you don't want to miss it! Original Value: $142.00

