Positively Vegan Society

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Positively Vegan Society

About this event

Poster Distribution Volunteer - Local Post Boards

Poster Distribution Volunteer - South Island
Free

Victoria, Saanich, Oak Bay, Esquimalt, View Royal, Colwood, Langford, Metchosin, Highlands, Sidney, Sooke, Salt Spring Island

Poster Distribution Volunteer - Mid Island
Free

Nanaimo, Ladysmith, Chemainus, Duncan, Parksville, Qualicum Beach, Courtenay, Comox, Cumberland, Port Alberni, Tofino, Ucluelet, Campbell River

Poster Distribution Volunteer - Lower Mainland
Free

Vancouver, Burnaby, Richmond, Surrey, Coquitlam, New Westminster, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Delta, Langley

Poster Distribution Volunteer - Central Okanagan
Free

Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country, Peachland, Rutland, Winfield, Oyama

Poster Distribution Volunteer - South Okanagan
Free

Penticton, Summerland, Oliver, Osoyoos, Okanagan Falls, Keremeos, Naramata, Kaleden

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!