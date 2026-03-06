Poster Distribution Volunteer - Local Post Boards

About this event
Victoria, Saanich, Oak Bay, Esquimalt, View Royal, Colwood, Langford, Metchosin, Highlands, Sidney, Sooke, Salt Spring Island
Nanaimo, Ladysmith, Chemainus, Duncan, Parksville, Qualicum Beach, Courtenay, Comox, Cumberland, Port Alberni, Tofino, Ucluelet, Campbell River
Vancouver, Burnaby, Richmond, Surrey, Coquitlam, New Westminster, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Delta, Langley
Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country, Peachland, Rutland, Winfield, Oyama
Penticton, Summerland, Oliver, Osoyoos, Okanagan Falls, Keremeos, Naramata, Kaleden
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!