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Pound Dog Rescue - Ontario

About this event

Sales closed

Pound Dog Rescue - March fundraiser

Pick-up location

Waterloo, ON, Canada

Silent Auction Item #1: Night Out item
Silent Auction Item #1: Night Out
$10

Starting bid

Silent Auction Item #1: Night Out.  This package contains a bottle of prosecco, sparkling wine glasses, and a $100 Ultimate Dining Card

This package was generously donated by Friends of PDR

Estimated value =$150

Silent Auction Item #2: Dog Bed Package item
Silent Auction Item #2: Dog Bed Package
$20

Starting bid

Silent Auction Item #2: Dog Bed Package.   This package contains a beautiful crochet dog bed and matching blanket, 2 packages of dog treats, and two adorable stuffed toys.

This package was generously donated by Sue B


Estimated value = $250

ilent Auction Item#3: Nintendo Switch Games + Accessorie item
ilent Auction Item#3: Nintendo Switch Games + Accessorie
$25

Starting bid

Silent Auction Item#3: Nintendo Switch Games + Accessories.  This package contains a game travel case, controller, and 6 games.

This package was generously donated by: Michelle S

Estimated value = $340

Silent Auction Item #4 item
Silent Auction Item #4 item
Silent Auction Item #4
$15

Starting bid

Silent Auction Item #4: Pretty in Pink.  This package contains a Flexi leash, Piper's Pillows dog blanket, footed dog bowl, dog toys, faux fur dog bed, and snuffle mat. 

This package was generously donated by Piper's Pillows, Brenda S, and Friends of PDR

Estimated value =$200

Silent Auction Item 5_Outward Hound Granby Splash Life Jacke item
Silent Auction Item 5_Outward Hound Granby Splash Life Jacke item
Silent Auction Item 5_Outward Hound Granby Splash Life Jacke
$5

Starting bid

Silent Auction Item 5_Outward Hound Granby Splash Life Jacket - size Medium


This prize was generously donated by: Friends of PDR

Estimated value = $30

Silent Auction Item 6_emoji game watch + mystery band item
Silent Auction Item 6_emoji game watch + mystery band item
Silent Auction Item 6_emoji game watch + mystery band
$5

Starting bid

Silent Auction Item 6_emoji digital gaming watch + mystery band.

This prize was generously donated by: Michelle S

Estimated value = $100

Silent Auction Item 7: ThunderShirt Sport Dog Shirt for Anxi item
Silent Auction Item 7: ThunderShirt Sport Dog Shirt for Anxi item
Silent Auction Item 7: ThunderShirt Sport Dog Shirt for Anxi
$5

Starting bid

Silent Auction Item 7: ThunderShirt Sport Dog Shirt for Anxiety (Size XXL)

This prize was generously donated by: Friends of PDR

Estimated value = $60

Silent Auction Item 8_PS4 Gaming Headset item
Silent Auction Item 8_PS4 Gaming Headset
$5

Starting bid

Silent Auction Item 8_PS4 Turtle Beach 50P Wired Gaming Headset

This prize was generously donated by: Michelle S

Estimated value = $40

Silent Auction Item 9: XBox Gaming Headphones + Games Packag item
Silent Auction Item 9: XBox Gaming Headphones + Games Packag item
Silent Auction Item 9: XBox Gaming Headphones + Games Packag
$15

Starting bid

Silent Auction Item 9: XBox Gaming Headphones + Games Package.  This prize consists of Turtle Beach XC1 XBox 360 gaming headphones plus 4 games: LOL Surprise - Born To Travel, Turtles Splintered Fate, Yooka and Laylee, and Paw Patrol Grand Prix.

This prize was generously donated by: Michelle S

Estimated value = $260

Silent Auction Item 10: Charcuterie Package item
Silent Auction Item 10: Charcuterie Package
$10

Starting bid

Silent Auction Item 10: Charcuterie Package.  This prize consists of a charcuterie set, 1 x bottle white, 1 x bottle red, olives, 2 x crackers, banana chips, 2 x smoked oysters, mango chips, napkins, and $20 to buy your own cheese!

This prize was generously donated by: Joanne T

Estimated value = $120

Silent Auction Item 11: Play Station 5 Games Package item
Silent Auction Item 11: Play Station 5 Games Package
$15

Starting bid

Silent Auction Item 11 Play Station 5 Games.  This prize consists of 6 Play Station 5 games (Paw Patrol Championship, Dora Rainforest Rescue, Life Is Strange, Barbie Horse Trails, Chicken Run Eggstraction and NBA Bounce)

This prize was generously donated by: Michelle S

Estimated value = $260

Silent Auction Item 12: Spa Package item
Silent Auction Item 12: Spa Package item
Silent Auction Item 12: Spa Package
$10

Starting bid

Silent Auction Item 12: Spa Package.  This prize consists of $50 WaySpa gift certificate, body oil, loofah, hand cream package, mug, bag with cosmetic samples

This prize was generously donated by: Mandy T, Lara I, and Friends of PDR 

Estimated value = $135

Silent Auction Item 13: Starbucks Coffee Package item
Silent Auction Item 13: Starbucks Coffee Package
$10

Starting bid

Silent Auction Item 13: Starbucks Coffee Package.  This prize consists of $50 Starbucks gift card, 2 x Sunsera Blend coffee, cold drink cup + carrier, and a hot drink container

This prize was generously donated by: Starbucks - Sheldon St. Cambridge location

Estimated value = $150

Silent Auction Item 14: Chill Seeker Cooling Harness item
Silent Auction Item 14: Chill Seeker Cooling Harness
$5

Starting bid

Silent Auction Item 14: Chill Seeker Harness.  This item is Size 20: back length 20" to 21" and girth size of 30"

This prize was generously donated by: Friends of PDR

Estimated value = $60

Silent Auction Item 15: Large Dog Basket item
Silent Auction Item 15: Large Dog Basket
$10

Starting bid

Silent Auction Item 15: Large Dog Basket.  This prize consists of 2 x large food/water bowl, dog cloth, toy basket, leather leash, Kong toy, and a water+food travel container

This prize was generously donated by: Friends of PDR

Estimated value = $130

Silent Auction Item 16: Knapsack Picnic Set item
Silent Auction Item 16: Knapsack Picnic Set item
Silent Auction Item 16: Knapsack Picnic Set
$5

Starting bid

Silent Auction Item 16: Knapsack Picnic Set.  This prize consists of a picnic knapsack containing plastic glasses, cutlery, plates, napkins, corkscrew, and small cutting board

This prize was generously donated by: Friends of PDR

Estimated value = $100

Silent Auction Item 17: Beautiful Crochet Pets Leave Paw Pri item
Silent Auction Item 17: Beautiful Crochet Pets Leave Paw Pri item
Silent Auction Item 17: Beautiful Crochet Pets Leave Paw Pri
$20

Starting bid

Silent Auction Item 17:  Beautiful crochet"Pets Leave Paw Prints On Your Heart" blanket

This prize was generously donated by: Sabrina R

Estimated value = $200

Silent Auction Item 18: KitchenAid Professional Plus Mixer item
Silent Auction Item 18: KitchenAid Professional Plus Mixer
$35

Starting bid

with attachments (out of box)

This prize was generously donated by: Friends of PDR

Estimated value = $680

Silent Auction Item 19: Breville Smart Toaster Oven item
Silent Auction Item 19: Breville Smart Toaster Oven item
Silent Auction Item 19: Breville Smart Toaster Oven
$35

Starting bid

Silent Auction Item 19: Breville Smart Toaster Oven (out of box).  Model: BOV900BSS with accessories.

This prize was generously donated by: Friends of PDR

Estimated value = $480

Silent Auction Item 20- PDR swag! item
Silent Auction Item 20- PDR swag!
$10

Starting bid

Silent Auction Item 20- PDR swag! Size XL hoody and PDR tumbler. Value $90

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