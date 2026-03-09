Pound Dog Rescue - March fundraiser

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Starting bid
Silent Auction Item #1: Night Out. This package contains a bottle of prosecco, sparkling wine glasses, and a $100 Ultimate Dining Card
This package was generously donated by Friends of PDR
Estimated value =$150
Starting bid
Silent Auction Item #2: Dog Bed Package. This package contains a beautiful crochet dog bed and matching blanket, 2 packages of dog treats, and two adorable stuffed toys.
This package was generously donated by Sue B
Estimated value = $250
Starting bid
Silent Auction Item#3: Nintendo Switch Games + Accessories. This package contains a game travel case, controller, and 6 games.
This package was generously donated by: Michelle S
Estimated value = $340
Starting bid
Silent Auction Item #4: Pretty in Pink. This package contains a Flexi leash, Piper's Pillows dog blanket, footed dog bowl, dog toys, faux fur dog bed, and snuffle mat.
This package was generously donated by Piper's Pillows, Brenda S, and Friends of PDR
Estimated value =$200
Starting bid
Silent Auction Item 5_Outward Hound Granby Splash Life Jacket - size Medium
This prize was generously donated by: Friends of PDR
Estimated value = $30
Starting bid
Silent Auction Item 6_emoji digital gaming watch + mystery band.
This prize was generously donated by: Michelle S
Estimated value = $100
Starting bid
Silent Auction Item 7: ThunderShirt Sport Dog Shirt for Anxiety (Size XXL)
This prize was generously donated by: Friends of PDR
Estimated value = $60
Starting bid
Silent Auction Item 8_PS4 Turtle Beach 50P Wired Gaming Headset
This prize was generously donated by: Michelle S
Estimated value = $40
Starting bid
Silent Auction Item 9: XBox Gaming Headphones + Games Package. This prize consists of Turtle Beach XC1 XBox 360 gaming headphones plus 4 games: LOL Surprise - Born To Travel, Turtles Splintered Fate, Yooka and Laylee, and Paw Patrol Grand Prix.
This prize was generously donated by: Michelle S
Estimated value = $260
Starting bid
Silent Auction Item 10: Charcuterie Package. This prize consists of a charcuterie set, 1 x bottle white, 1 x bottle red, olives, 2 x crackers, banana chips, 2 x smoked oysters, mango chips, napkins, and $20 to buy your own cheese!
This prize was generously donated by: Joanne T
Estimated value = $120
Starting bid
Silent Auction Item 11 Play Station 5 Games. This prize consists of 6 Play Station 5 games (Paw Patrol Championship, Dora Rainforest Rescue, Life Is Strange, Barbie Horse Trails, Chicken Run Eggstraction and NBA Bounce)
This prize was generously donated by: Michelle S
Estimated value = $260
Starting bid
Silent Auction Item 12: Spa Package. This prize consists of $50 WaySpa gift certificate, body oil, loofah, hand cream package, mug, bag with cosmetic samples
This prize was generously donated by: Mandy T, Lara I, and Friends of PDR
Estimated value = $135
Starting bid
Silent Auction Item 13: Starbucks Coffee Package. This prize consists of $50 Starbucks gift card, 2 x Sunsera Blend coffee, cold drink cup + carrier, and a hot drink container
This prize was generously donated by: Starbucks - Sheldon St. Cambridge location
Estimated value = $150
Starting bid
Silent Auction Item 14: Chill Seeker Harness. This item is Size 20: back length 20" to 21" and girth size of 30"
This prize was generously donated by: Friends of PDR
Estimated value = $60
Starting bid
Silent Auction Item 15: Large Dog Basket. This prize consists of 2 x large food/water bowl, dog cloth, toy basket, leather leash, Kong toy, and a water+food travel container
This prize was generously donated by: Friends of PDR
Estimated value = $130
Starting bid
Silent Auction Item 16: Knapsack Picnic Set. This prize consists of a picnic knapsack containing plastic glasses, cutlery, plates, napkins, corkscrew, and small cutting board
This prize was generously donated by: Friends of PDR
Estimated value = $100
Starting bid
Silent Auction Item 17: Beautiful crochet"Pets Leave Paw Prints On Your Heart" blanket
This prize was generously donated by: Sabrina R
Estimated value = $200
Starting bid
with attachments (out of box)
This prize was generously donated by: Friends of PDR
Estimated value = $680
Starting bid
Silent Auction Item 19: Breville Smart Toaster Oven (out of box). Model: BOV900BSS with accessories.
This prize was generously donated by: Friends of PDR
Estimated value = $480
Starting bid
Silent Auction Item 20- PDR swag! Size XL hoody and PDR tumbler. Value $90
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