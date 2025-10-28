Power Ball Tickets

General First Come First Serve seating in Mitchell Hall Gym 3 (Bartlett) for the basketball game on November 21st 2025.
General First Come First Serve seating in Mitchell Hall Gym 3 (Bartlett) for the basketball game on November 21st 2025 AND the Hockey Game on Saturday January 24th 2026.
*TINY CUPS WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP AT ENTRY ON GAME DAY WITH PROOF OF BUNDLE TICKET. FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. 100 CUPS AVAILABLE. WHILE QUANTATIES LAST.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!