PowerShift 2026: A summit to reimagine sport, play, and movement as human rights

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About this event
Enjoy our opening night social, reception, and some remarks by speakers.
For organizations with revenue of less than $1 million CAD.
Current students or recent graduates.
Valid Student ID will be verified.
Enjoy the full program with access to all daytime activities. Evening activities require separate registration.
For those with limited time availability, register for either the 26th or the 27th of May. One day of the Summit.
For organizations with revenue of less than $1 million CAD and with limited time availability, register for either the 26th or the 27th of May. One day of the Summit.
Current students or recent graduates with limited time availability, register for either the 26th or the 27th of May. One day of the Summit.
Valid Student ID will be verified.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!