Play For Dignity
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Play For Dignity

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Play For Dignity

About this event

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PowerShift 2026: A summit to reimagine sport, play, and movement as human rights

37 King St E

Toronto, ON M5C 1E9, Canada

Opening Night Reception
Free

Enjoy our opening night social, reception, and some remarks by speakers.

Grassroots 3-Day Summit Registration
$395

For organizations with revenue of less than $1 million CAD.

Student - 3-Day Summit Registration
$225

Current students or recent graduates.

Valid Student ID will be verified.

3-Day Summit Registration
$565

Enjoy the full program with access to all daytime activities. Evening activities require separate registration.

1-Day Summit Registration
$226

For those with limited time availability, register for either the 26th or the 27th of May. One day of the Summit.

Grassroots 1-Day Summit Registration
$160

For organizations with revenue of less than $1 million CAD and with limited time availability, register for either the 26th or the 27th of May. One day of the Summit.

Student 1-Day Summit Registration
$90

Current students or recent graduates with limited time availability, register for either the 26th or the 27th of May. One day of the Summit.

Valid Student ID will be verified.

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