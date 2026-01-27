PPO Valentine's Day Breakfast Crawl

When you start the crawl you will be shackled (consensually!) to a person of your choice: your best friend, your partner, a rando, or your crush! You will then be given a champagne bottle to drink for the rest of the crawl!! 69.69% of people who get shackled at Breakfast Crawl fall in love - but don’t take our word for it, get your ticket now;))





Includes half a bottle of champagne (1 bottle split between you and your partner), and food and non-alcoholic drinks at 5 stops (NOTE: this ticket DOES NOT include drinks at each stop).