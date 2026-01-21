Engineering Undergraduate Society of McGill University

Engineering Undergraduate Society of McGill University

PPO Golden Valentines 2026

845 Rue Sherbrooke O

Montréal, QC H3A 0G4, Canada

Candygram
$2.50

4 chocolates + Assorted Valentines Treats + Card

Serenade
$10

A song of your choice performed to your liking + A candygram (indicate your song on the next page)

Beverage (Alcoholic)
$4

1 Slog + Card

Beverage (Non-Alcoholic)
$3

1 Pink Crush + Card

Bottle Service
$30

Sparkling Wine + Sparklers + Card

G-Store Coupon
$5

Candygram + Coffee Card (X$ Value!)

Frostbite Coupon
$5

Candygram + Frostbite Coupon (X$ Value!)

Beer Die Lover Package
$15

2 Cups + 2 Slogs + 1 Pair of Dice

Saxophone Delivery
$20

1 Saxophone Serenade + A Candygram NOTE: Saxophone serenades will be UNAVAILABLE 1 - 2:30 pm

Rose
$6.90

1 Rose + A Card

Lovers Package
$20

A box of Condoms + Lube

Premium Lovers Package
$69.69

A Box of Condoms + Lube + A Bullet Vibrator

Lap Dance
$20

Choose your PPO member below!

PPO Sexy Calendar
$100

The title says it all. Twelve photos to last a lifetime.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!