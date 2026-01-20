PR Canteen

Offered by
About this shop
Pre-order by Feb 18 at 12pm (noon). Pick up same day on parade night. First come, first serve basis for on-site purchase ONLY.
Next Pre-order on-site PICKUP on Feb 25 (Wed). First come, first serve basis for on-site purchase ONLY.
Your purchase helps support the squadron’s fundraising efforts for our cadets this training year.
Next Pre-order on-site PICKUP on Feb 25 (Wed). First come, first serve basis for on-site purchase ONLY.
Your purchase helps support the squadron’s fundraising efforts for our cadets this training year.
Next Pre-order on-site PICKUP on Feb 18 (Wed). First come, first serve basis for on-site purchase ONLY.
Next Pre-order on-site PICKUP on Feb 18 (Wed). First come, first serve basis for on-site purchase ONLY.
Next Pre-order on-site PICKUP on Feb 18 (Wed). First come, first serve basis for on-site purchase ONLY.
Next Pre-order on-site PICKUP on Feb 25 (Wed). First come, first serve basis for on-site purchase ONLY.
32g tin
70g tin
It comes with Kiwi Regular Polish, 1 Kiwi Cloth, 1 Handle brush, and 1 Regular brush
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!