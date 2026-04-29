Practical Philosophy Shop

About this shop
Practical Philosophy at its simplest, is a container to encourage a deep discussion.
This text is our attempt to put into words the lessons we've learned from growing the Practical Philosophy Club and the philosophies that we have. These are the values that represent us. It acts as a guide for someone looking to start their own chapter, or can be referred to for those looking to learn more about us. It stands as a look into the lessons we've learned as we've built this community.
We are not a traditional philosophy group in that we don't study the works of other philosophers. No philosophical expertise is required. Our belief is that each of us have our own philosophy that got us to this point in life. We want to share and hear those philosophies. Our aim is to hear new perspectives and communicate our own as we explore the topic.
Our groups meet in-person each week across 25+ countries. We bring people together for discussion, connection, and to develop our discernment. Through our discussions, we can better understand ourselves and others.
Society is happy to give you a blueprint to be successful. You go to school, you pick up their ideas and dogma, you follow the rules, and you graduate. From there you get to go to school again, but this time it's expensive. Once you get out, you go into the workforce, you buy a house, find a partner, and you start having kids. Even now, the kids part is frowned upon and they say maybe we should just focus on our job. It's uncertain out there, after all.
This blueprint works for some people, but it doesn't work for everyone. For those who aren't quite sure what path to follow, but know that the one they're given doesn't work for them, it can feel overwhelming. It can feel as if you're treading water in the open ocean, with no idea of where to go or what to do.
That's who we wrote the 10 Immutable Laws of the Universe for. It's a list of the laws of the universe that, if observed, teach you the rules that govern everything. Once you learn these rules, like Neo in the Matrix, you can navigate your way through any endeavour. New career, fresh inventions, relationships, goals. You can see the attributes to make you a weapon.
Whatever path you're taking, as you commit to it, you develop wisdom. This knowledge can be applied to the next path, and the next. Once you piece them together and have seen them before, you can easily discern the path forward and will become a veteran of the way.
This is a map for practitioners, it’s a guidebook for those on the path. It’s a guide highlighting the unchanging laws that you’ll encounter on your journey.
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