Angus By Design - Intentionally CultIvating a Community Of Practice (iC-COP) for Unconditional High Regard for Justice Experience Welcoming Support Systems Yearly (UHRJEWSSY) @AngusByDesign

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until April 16, 2027
100 percent of the funds go directly to Angus Wright - Angus By Design
Certified Peer Supporter (CPS) - Peer Support Canada since August 30, 2023
Advanced Level Facilitator (ALF) - WRAP Inc. - Advocates For Human Potential (AHP) - Virtual & In-Person Accredited - Since July 2024
Certified Wellbeing Member (CWM) - Copeland Center - Doors to Wellbeing Member since 2020, WRAP ALF Certified September 2022.
Qualified eCPR (ECPR) Practitioner with experience in Canada with Behavioural AID - National Empowerment Center & May 16, 2024
Certified Personal Medicine Coach (CPMC) - Pat Deegan & Associates since July 11, 2025
Thank you to One New Heartbeat Inc. for the continued sponsorship, guidance, and inclusion. One Love.
For individuals, groups, and organizations sponsoring staff or individuals who have the resources to support others. This rate covers the full cost of your participation and subsidizes a peer who cannot afford the full fee.
Valid until April 16, 2027
Angus Wright is "Delling in the Heart of Centretown" in Abiwin Cooperative Inc., founded by members of Gays of Ottawa. Angus has been a member since November of 2020.
Angus Wright is an Employee of the City of Ottawa, OC Transpo, in Ottawa Canada since 2007. Current Status: Disabled Since 2018. 124761 Bus Operator 5946
Angus Wright is a member of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 279, Amalgamated Transit Union Canada Council, and the Amalgamated Transit Union International since 2007 #Accountable #Reliable #Loyal #Transparent #UnionStrong
Angus lives with ADHD, BPD, PTSD, and a number of conditions relating to medical results having lost 300 pounds including chronic pain, malabsorption, dietary and physical predictability barriers. Social Actionist.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!