Angus By Design

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Angus By Design

About the memberships

Angus By Design - Intentionally CultIvating a Community Of Practice (iC-COP) for Unconditional High Regard for Justice Experience Welcoming Support Systems Yearly (UHRJEWSSY) @AngusByDesign

The Acknowledger Rate Honouring Angus's Journey of Strength
$988

Valid until April 16, 2027

100 percent of the funds go directly to Angus Wright - Angus By Design

Certified Peer Supporter (CPS) - Peer Support Canada since August 30, 2023

Advanced Level Facilitator (ALF) - WRAP Inc. - Advocates For Human Potential (AHP) - Virtual & In-Person Accredited - Since July 2024

Certified Wellbeing Member (CWM) - Copeland Center - Doors to Wellbeing Member since 2020, WRAP ALF Certified September 2022.

Qualified eCPR (ECPR) Practitioner with experience in Canada with Behavioural AID - National Empowerment Center & May 16, 2024

Certified Personal Medicine Coach (CPMC) - Pat Deegan & Associates since July 11, 2025

Thank you to One New Heartbeat Inc. for the continued sponsorship, guidance, and inclusion. One Love.

For individuals, groups, and organizations sponsoring staff or individuals who have the resources to support others. This rate covers the full cost of your participation and subsidizes a peer who cannot afford the full fee.

  • Includes: Full Membership + Acknowledgement as an Affirming Sponsor in Angus By Design programs.
The Peer Rate - It Takes a Village Person
$279

Valid until April 16, 2027

Angus Wright is "Delling in the Heart of Centretown" in Abiwin Cooperative Inc., founded by members of Gays of Ottawa. Angus has been a member since November of 2020.

Angus Wright is an Employee of the City of Ottawa, OC Transpo, in Ottawa Canada since 2007. Current Status: Disabled Since 2018. 124761 Bus Operator 5946

Angus Wright is a member of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 279, Amalgamated Transit Union Canada Council, and the Amalgamated Transit Union International since 2007 #Accountable #Reliable #Loyal #Transparent #UnionStrong

Angus lives with ADHD, BPD, PTSD, and a number of conditions relating to medical results having lost 300 pounds including chronic pain, malabsorption, dietary and physical predictability barriers. Social Actionist.

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