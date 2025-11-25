Angus By Design - Intentionally CultIvating a Community Of Practice (iC-COP) for Unconditional High Regard for Justice Experience Welcoming Support Systems Yearly (UHRJEWSSY) @AngusByDesign

100 percent of the funds go directly to Angus Wright - Angus By Design



Certified Peer Supporter (CPS) - Peer Support Canada since August 30, 2023



Advanced Level Facilitator (ALF) - WRAP Inc. - Advocates For Human Potential (AHP) - Virtual & In-Person Accredited - Since July 2024



Certified Wellbeing Member (CWM) - Copeland Center - Doors to Wellbeing Member since 2020, WRAP ALF Certified September 2022.



Qualified eCPR (ECPR) Practitioner with experience in Canada with Behavioural AID - National Empowerment Center & May 16, 2024



Certified Personal Medicine Coach (CPMC) - Pat Deegan & Associates since July 11, 2025



Thank you to One New Heartbeat Inc. for the continued sponsorship, guidance, and inclusion. One Love.



For individuals, groups, and organizations sponsoring staff or individuals who have the resources to support others. This rate covers the full cost of your participation and subsidizes a peer who cannot afford the full fee.

Includes: Full Membership + Acknowledgement as an Affirming Sponsor in Angus By Design programs.