Tyndale University

Hosted by

Tyndale University

About this event

Practicing Presence in an Outcome-Driven World

Little Trinity Anglican Church at 425 King St E

Toronto, ON M5A 1L3, Canada

General Admission
$50

Your registration includes all Forum workshops, group sessions, and meals. Please review the workshop descriptions (under Event Overview) before registering. Click the Add+ button when you're ready!

Sponsor a Ticket
$50

We don’t want cost to be a barrier for anyone who wishes to attend. If the ticket price is a challenge, please reach out to [email protected] as we do not want anyone to be turned away. If you're in a position to do so, consider sponsoring a ticket to help someone else attend. Your support helps make this event more accessible for all.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!