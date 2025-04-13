Prairie Muslim Association Inc. Memberships 2025

Individual membership is open to anyone aged 18 and above whor are in good standing. Membership is valid from the date payment is received until the end of the calendar year.
Yearly Membership for the Family
$20
Valid until March 10, 2027
Yearly family membership is available to legally married couples (spouses) aged 18 and above, residing in the same household, who are in good standing. Membership is valid from the date payment is received until the end of the calendar year.
Lifetime Single person membership
$100
No expiration
Lifetime membership is available to individuals aged 18 and above who are in good standing. Membership begins on the date payment is received and remains valid for the duration of the member’s life.
Lifetime Family Membership
$150
No expiration
Lifetime family membership is available to legally married couples (spouses) aged 18 and above, residing in the same household, who are in good standing. Membership begins on the date payment is received and remains valid for the lifetime of both spouses.
