Prairie Qualifier: The Road to Okotoks

About this event
Follow the full tournament from start to finish with access to all 2026 Prairie Qualifier: Road to Okotoks games. A great option for fans who want to catch every matchup and support teams battling for a spot on the national stage.
Includes:
*A valid ID may be required at entry
Follow the full tournament from start to finish with access to all 2026 Prairie Qualifier: Road to Okotoks games. A great option for fans who want to catch every matchup and support teams battling for a spot on the national stage.
Includes:
*A valid ID may be required at entry
Follow the full tournament from start to finish with access to all 2026 Prairie Qualifier: Road to Okotoks games. A great option for fans who want to catch every matchup and support teams battling for a spot on the national stage.
Includes:
*A valid ID may be required at entry
Catch one selected game at the 2026 Prairie Qualifier: Road to Okotoks. Enjoy high-level amateur baseball as teams from across the Prairies compete for a chance to advance to the Justin Morneau Cup.
Includes:
*A valid ID may be required at entry
Catch one selected game at the 2026 Prairie Qualifier: Road to Okotoks. Enjoy high-level amateur baseball as teams from across the Prairies compete for a chance to advance to the Justin Morneau Cup.
Includes:
*A valid ID may be required at entry
Catch one selected game at the 2026 Prairie Qualifier: Road to Okotoks. Enjoy high-level amateur baseball as teams from across the Prairies compete for a chance to advance to the Justin Morneau Cup.
Includes:
*A valid ID may be required at entry
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!