Hosted by

Bulls Baseball 2000 Limited

About this event

Prairie Qualifier: The Road to Okotoks

2425 Parkside Dr S

Lethbridge, AB T1J 4W6, Canada

Adult - Tournament Pass
$50

Follow the full tournament from start to finish with access to all 2026 Prairie Qualifier: Road to Okotoks games. A great option for fans who want to catch every matchup and support teams battling for a spot on the national stage.


Includes:

  • Access to all Prairie Qualifier tournament games


*A valid ID may be required at entry

Senior - Tournament Pass
$40

Follow the full tournament from start to finish with access to all 2026 Prairie Qualifier: Road to Okotoks games. A great option for fans who want to catch every matchup and support teams battling for a spot on the national stage.


Includes:

  • Access to all Prairie Qualifier tournament games


*A valid ID may be required at entry

Under 18 - Tournament Pass
$40

Follow the full tournament from start to finish with access to all 2026 Prairie Qualifier: Road to Okotoks games. A great option for fans who want to catch every matchup and support teams battling for a spot on the national stage.


Includes:

  • Access to all Prairie Qualifier tournament games


*A valid ID may be required at entry

Adult - Single Game Ticket
$15

Catch one selected game at the 2026 Prairie Qualifier: Road to Okotoks. Enjoy high-level amateur baseball as teams from across the Prairies compete for a chance to advance to the Justin Morneau Cup.


Includes:

  • Access to one selected Prairie Qualifier tournament game


*A valid ID may be required at entry

Senior - Single Game Ticket
$10

Catch one selected game at the 2026 Prairie Qualifier: Road to Okotoks. Enjoy high-level amateur baseball as teams from across the Prairies compete for a chance to advance to the Justin Morneau Cup.


Includes:

  • Access to one selected Prairie Qualifier tournament game


*A valid ID may be required at entry

Under 18 - Single Game Ticket
$10

Catch one selected game at the 2026 Prairie Qualifier: Road to Okotoks. Enjoy high-level amateur baseball as teams from across the Prairies compete for a chance to advance to the Justin Morneau Cup.


Includes:

  • Access to one selected Prairie Qualifier tournament game


*A valid ID may be required at entry

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