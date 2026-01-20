Provincial Recognition of Excellence Awards & Developmental Workshops

Hosted by
Member in Good Standing with fully paid dues to the Army Cadet League of Canada - Alberta Branch, whom will be attending the Luncheon and Dinner.
($0 Luncheon + $75 Dinner + $15 Admin Fee)
Member in Good Standing with fully paid dues to the Army Cadet League of Canada - Alberta Branch, whom will be attending the Luncheon only, and will NOT be attending the Dinner.
($0 Luncheon + $15 Admin Fee)
Member in Good Standing with fully paid dues to the Army Cadet League of Canada - Alberta Branch, whom will be attending the Dinner only, and will NOT be attending the Luncheon.
($75 Dinner + $15 Admin Fee)
Please check your email for more instructions.
Guest whom will be attending both Luncheon and Dinner.
($30 Luncheon + $75 Dinner + $15 Admin Fee)
Guest whom will be attending Luncheon, only.
($30 Luncheon + $15 Admin Fee)
Guest whom will be attending Dinner, only.
($75 Dinner + $15 Admin Fee)
Please attend, for free, virtually! An email will be sent out with a link to our event shortly before we begin.
