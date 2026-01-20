Hosted by

Army Cadet League of Canada - Alberta Branch

About this event

Provincial Recognition of Excellence Awards & Developmental Workshops

11420 117 St NW

Edmonton, AB T5G 3E8, Canada

Member in Good Standing (Luncheon & Dinner)
$90

Member in Good Standing with fully paid dues to the Army Cadet League of Canada - Alberta Branch, whom will be attending the Luncheon and Dinner.

($0 Luncheon + $75 Dinner + $15 Admin Fee)

Member in Good Standing (Luncheon - ONLY)
$15

Member in Good Standing with fully paid dues to the Army Cadet League of Canada - Alberta Branch, whom will be attending the Luncheon only, and will NOT be attending the Dinner.

($0 Luncheon + $15 Admin Fee)

Member in Good Standing (Dinner - ONLY)
$90

Member in Good Standing with fully paid dues to the Army Cadet League of Canada - Alberta Branch, whom will be attending the Dinner only, and will NOT be attending the Luncheon.

($75 Dinner + $15 Admin Fee)

Distinguished Guests
$120

Please check your email for more instructions.

Extra Guest (Luncheon & Dinner)
$120

Guest whom will be attending both Luncheon and Dinner.


($30 Luncheon + $75 Dinner + $15 Admin Fee)

Extra Guest (Luncheon - ONLY)
$45

Guest whom will be attending Luncheon, only.


($30 Luncheon + $15 Admin Fee)

Extra Guest (Dinner - ONLY)
$90

Guest whom will be attending Dinner, only.


($75 Dinner + $15 Admin Fee)

Online Only
Free

Please attend, for free, virtually! An email will be sent out with a link to our event shortly before we begin.

Add a donation for Army Cadet League of Canada - Alberta Branch

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!