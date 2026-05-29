Nelson Running Club

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Nelson Running Club

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Precision Fuel & Hydration: Sweat Testing, July 13

Sweat testing: 5:30 p.m. session. Hume Room, Hume Hotel
$125

45-minute session, 5 slots available. Includes registration for post-testing seminar at 7:15 p.m

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Sweat testing: 6:15 p.m. session. Hume Room, Hume Hotel
$125

45-minute session, 5 slots available. Includes registration for post-testing seminar at 7:15 p.m

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FREE WORKSHOP - 7:15 p.m, Hume Room, Hume Hotel
Free

Open to anyone. Sean O'Mahony from Precision Fuel and Hydration will use the testers' results as the basis for a workshop explaining real-world strategies for sodium balance, fuelling, and hydration.

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