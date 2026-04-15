Premiere Sortie - Levée de Fonds - BBQ - Opening Ride Fundraiser CJ Riders

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About this event
Après la ride, profitez d’un délicieux BBQ servi par Restaurant Brazas Portugal, alors que nous nous rassemblons pour célébrer la communauté, la générosité et le soutien à la neurodiversité. Ce sera une belle occasion de se détendre, d’échanger et de poursuivre la journée dans une ambiance chaleureuse et accueillante, tout en appuyant une cause importante.
After the ride, enjoy a delicious BBQ served by Restaurant Brazas Portugal as we come together to celebrate community, generosity, and support for neurodiversity. It will be a great opportunity to relax, connect, and continue the day in a warm and welcoming atmosphere, all while supporting an important cause.
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