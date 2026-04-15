Premiere Sortie - Levée de Fonds - BBQ - Opening Ride Fundraiser CJ Riders

Après la ride, profitez d’un délicieux BBQ servi par Restaurant Brazas Portugal, alors que nous nous rassemblons pour célébrer la communauté, la générosité et le soutien à la neurodiversité. Ce sera une belle occasion de se détendre, d’échanger et de poursuivre la journée dans une ambiance chaleureuse et accueillante, tout en appuyant une cause importante.





After the ride, enjoy a delicious BBQ served by Restaurant Brazas Portugal as we come together to celebrate community, generosity, and support for neurodiversity. It will be a great opportunity to relax, connect, and continue the day in a warm and welcoming atmosphere, all while supporting an important cause.