CJ RIDERS Foundation

Hosted by

CJ RIDERS Foundation

About this event

Premiere Sortie - Levée de Fonds - BBQ - Opening Ride Fundraiser CJ Riders

169A Bd Sainte-Rose

Laval, QC H7L 1L2, Canada

General Admission
$30

Après la ride, profitez d’un délicieux BBQ servi par Restaurant Brazas Portugal, alors que nous nous rassemblons pour célébrer la communauté, la générosité et le soutien à la neurodiversité. Ce sera une belle occasion de se détendre, d’échanger et de poursuivre la journée dans une ambiance chaleureuse et accueillante, tout en appuyant une cause importante.


After the ride, enjoy a delicious BBQ served by Restaurant Brazas Portugal as we come together to celebrate community, generosity, and support for neurodiversity. It will be a great opportunity to relax, connect, and continue the day in a warm and welcoming atmosphere, all while supporting an important cause.

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