Presentation: Nifty Native Plants Too

Explore exceptional native plant options for your garden and learn how they can play a meaningful role in supporting local biodiversity. This engaging presentation will be led by Sean James—named Garden Communicator of the Year in 2020 and 2021 by Landscape Ontario—who brings decades of hands-on experience in eco-gardening and sustainable landscape design.





Sean has contributed his expertise to major industry resources and standards, including the Ontario Landscape Tree Planting Guide, the Grow-Me-Instead guide, the Ontario Horticultural Apprenticeship Curriculum, the national Red Seal Occupational Standard, and the Master Gardeners Reference Manual. Drawing on this extensive background, he will share practical insights and actionable tips to help native plants thrive in your own garden. Come prepared to learn, be inspired, and ask questions as you plan a more beautiful and ecologically resilient landscape.