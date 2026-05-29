Pride + Boba: A Pride Dance Party in support of PARN - Raffle

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Value of $113
Value of $80
Value of $50
Value of $50
$25 Gift Certificate from Chumleighs
$20 Gift certificate from Iceman Games
2 Pokémon Card Booster Packs: Mega Evolution Perfect Order from Iceman Games - Value of $29.36
Two game passes from Boardwalk Café – Value of $16
4 promotional posters from Bluestreak Records. Artists: Avril Lavigne, The Beaches, Depeche Mode, City & Colour – Value of $40
Gift certificate for Online Pottery Class from Art School of Peterborough – Value of $45
$30 gift certificate from The Food Shop
$30 gift certificate from Turnbull Café
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