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About this raffle

Pride + Boba: A Pride Dance Party in support of PARN - Raffle

Gift bag from Hi Ho Silver
$5

 Value of $113

Gift bag from Watson & Lou
$5

Value of $80

Gift card from Needles in the Hay
$4

Value of $50

Gift certificate from Statement House
$4

Value of $50

Package #1 – Chumleighs, Iceman Games & Boardwalk Cafe
$4

$25 Gift Certificate from Chumleighs

$20 Gift certificate from Iceman Games

2 Pokémon Card Booster Packs: Mega Evolution Perfect Order from Iceman Games - Value of $29.36

Two game passes from Boardwalk Café – Value of $16

Package #2 – Bluestreak Records & Art School of Peterborough
$3

4 promotional posters from Bluestreak Records. Artists: Avril Lavigne, The Beaches, Depeche Mode, City & Colour – Value of $40
Gift certificate for Online Pottery Class from Art School of Peterborough – Value of $45

Package #3 –Turnbull Café & The Food Shop
$3

$30 gift certificate from The Food Shop

$30 gift certificate from Turnbull Café

Add a donation for PARN

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