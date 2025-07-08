QMUNITY BC'S QUEER, TRANS AND TWO-SPIRIT RESOURCE CENTRE SOCIETY

Hosted by

QMUNITY BC'S QUEER, TRANS AND TWO-SPIRIT RESOURCE CENTRE SOCIETY

About this event

Tacofino x QMUNITY: Summer Pride Social

8 E 5th Ave

Vancouver, BC V5T 1G8, Canada

RSVP by Donation
$25

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Tax-Receiptable donation.

RSVP by Donation
$50

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Tax-Receiptable donation.

RSVP by Donation
$75

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Tax-Receiptable donation.

RSVP by Donation
$100

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Tax-Receiptable donation.

RSVP Low-barrier Donation
$10

Low-barrier ticket: Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Tax-Receiptable donation.


Pay what you can options are available by emailing [email protected]

Add a donation for QMUNITY BC'S QUEER, TRANS AND TWO-SPIRIT RESOURCE CENTRE SOCIETY

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!