T-SHIRT SHOP

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About this shop
Purchase today for pick-up on Sundays between 10am and 1:30pm in the Social Hall - starting May 24 through June 21, or select the delivery option.
Purchase today for pick-up on Sundays between 10am and 1:30pm in the Social Hall - starting May 24 through June 21, or select the delivery option.
Purchase today for pick-up on Sundays between 10am and 1:30pm in the Social Hall - starting May 24 through June 21, or select the delivery option.
Purchase today for pick-up on Sundays between 10am and 1:30pm in the Social Hall - starting May 24 through June 21, or select the delivery option.
Purchase today for pick-up on Sundays between 10am and 1:30pm in the Social Hall - starting May 24 through June 21, or select the delivery option.
Purchase today for pick-up on Sundays between 10am and 1:30pm in the Social Hall - starting May 24 through June 21, or select the delivery option.
Purchase today for pick-up on Sundays between 10am and 1:30pm in the Social Hall - starting May 24 through June 21, or select the delivery option.
Delivery charge. Ensure you include your full address including unit number.
DEADLINE to place order for delivery: Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!