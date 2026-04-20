METROPOLITAN COMMUNITY CHURCH OF TORONTO

Offered by

METROPOLITAN COMMUNITY CHURCH OF TORONTO

About this shop

T-SHIRT SHOP

SIZE: X SMALL item
SIZE: X SMALL
$30

Purchase today for pick-up on Sundays between 10am and 1:30pm in the Social Hall - starting May 24 through June 21, or select the delivery option.

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SIZE: SMALL item
SIZE: SMALL
$30

Purchase today for pick-up on Sundays between 10am and 1:30pm in the Social Hall - starting May 24 through June 21, or select the delivery option.

0
SIZE: MEDIUM item
SIZE: MEDIUM
$30

Purchase today for pick-up on Sundays between 10am and 1:30pm in the Social Hall - starting May 24 through June 21, or select the delivery option.

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SIZE: LARGE item
SIZE: LARGE
$30

Purchase today for pick-up on Sundays between 10am and 1:30pm in the Social Hall - starting May 24 through June 21, or select the delivery option.

0
X LARGE item
X LARGE
$30

Purchase today for pick-up on Sundays between 10am and 1:30pm in the Social Hall - starting May 24 through June 21, or select the delivery option.

0
2X LARGE item
2X LARGE
$30

Purchase today for pick-up on Sundays between 10am and 1:30pm in the Social Hall - starting May 24 through June 21, or select the delivery option.

0
3X LARGE item
3X LARGE
$30

Purchase today for pick-up on Sundays between 10am and 1:30pm in the Social Hall - starting May 24 through June 21, or select the delivery option.

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DELIVERY item
DELIVERY
$15

Delivery charge. Ensure you include your full address including unit number.
DEADLINE to place order for delivery: Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

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