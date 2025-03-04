Primarily It's a Party 2025 - Sponsorship Packages
2025 Titled Sponsor
CA$10,000
Included in Package:
Feature on PIAP Foundation social media accounts, Company logo on invitations and event marketing, Spotlight page on PIAP Foundation website, Logo on individual banner at event, Custom Activation opportunity at the event (to be reviewed and approved by the board), Branded cocktail napkins with logo circulated at the event, 10 Complimentary Tickets
*Price is $10,000 plus applicable taxes
*1 Package available.
*Limited to one company and one logo per package
2025 Gold Sponsor
CA$5,000
Included in the package:
Feature on PIAP Foundation social media accounts, Shared feature page on the PIAP Foundation website, Company logo on shared banner at the event, Logo representation in event marketing, 6 Complimentary Tickets
*Price is $5,000 plus applicable taxes
*4 Packages available.
*Limited to one company and one logo per package
2025 Silver Sponsor
CA$2,500
Included in the package:
Feature on PIAP Foundation social media accounts, Shared feature page on PIAP Foundation website, Company logo on shared banner at the event, 4 Complimentary Tickets
*Price is $2,500 plus applicable taxes
*Unlimited packages available.
*Limited to one company and one logo per package.
2025 Bronze Sponsor
CA$1,500
Included in package:
Feature on PIAP Foundation social media accounts, Shared feature page on PIAP Foundation website, Company logo on shared banner at the event, 2 Complimentary Tickets
*Price is $1,500 plus applicable taxes
*Unlimited packages available
*Limited to one company and one logo
2025 Honourable Mention
CA$500
For a small but mighty donation to this year’s event your company name will be featured in the 2025 slide show the night of the event.
*Unlimited packages available
