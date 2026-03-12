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Primitive Fit - Community Health Society

About this event

Primitive Fit Afterschool Program - Registration Form

Child
$150

Monthly Fee

Rates apply for the full duration of the program term in which your child is enrolled and in same household.

2 Children
$250

Monthly Fee

Rates apply for the full duration of the program term in which your children are enrolled and in same household.

3 Children
$325

Monthly Fee

Rates apply for the full duration of the program term in which your children are enrolled and in same household.

4 Children
$375

Monthly Fee

Rates apply for the full duration of the program term in which your children are enrolled and in same household.

5+ Children
$400

Monthly Fee

Rates apply for the full duration of the program term in which your children are enrolled and in same household.

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