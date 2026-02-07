Private Tennis Lessons - Outdoor

Hosted by
About this event
Various locations
10 hours of outdoor, Private coaching.
Price: $100 per hour (including reserved court).
After payment finalization, you will be matched with your coach based on your preferences, and class location and schedule will be set based on availabilities.
5 hours of outdoor, Private coaching.
Price: $100 per hour (including reserved court).
3 hours of outdoor, Private coaching.
Price: $110 per hour (including reserved court).
1 hours of outdoor, Private coaching.
Price: $110 per hour (including reserved court).
