West End Performing Arts Company

Hosted by

West End Performing Arts Company

About this event

Private Screening of "Where the World Ends"

736 Bathurst St

Toronto, ON M5S 2R4, Canada

Pay-What-You-Can (Limited)
Pay what you can

Your attendance means the WORLD to us! Proceeds go to supporting the event and West End Performing Arts Company.

Moon Landing
$15

Proceeds go to supporting the event and West End Performing Arts Company.

Mars Rover
$20

Proceeds go to supporting the event and West End Performing Arts Company.

Intergalactic Space Junk
$25

Proceeds go to supporting the event and West End Performing Arts Company.

Deep Space Exploration
$30

Proceeds go to supporting the event and West End Performing Arts Company.

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