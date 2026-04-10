Private Screening of "Where the World Ends"

About this event
Your attendance means the WORLD to us! Proceeds go to supporting the event and West End Performing Arts Company.
Proceeds go to supporting the event and West End Performing Arts Company.
Proceeds go to supporting the event and West End Performing Arts Company.
Proceeds go to supporting the event and West End Performing Arts Company.
Proceeds go to supporting the event and West End Performing Arts Company.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!