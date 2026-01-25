VANCOUVER TENNIS ASSOCIATION

Hosted by

VANCOUVER TENNIS ASSOCIATION

About this event

Private Tennis Lessons - Indoor

11111 Horseshoe Wy

Richmond, BC V7A 4Y1, Canada

10 hr - Indoor - Private (1-4 Players) - Non-prime time
$1,300

10 hours of indoor, Private (1-4 Players) coaching during non-prime time (weekdays before 4pm).


Price: $130 per hour


After payment finalization, you will be matched with your coach based on your preferences, and class schedule will be set based on availabilities.

5 hr - Indoor - Private (1-4 Players) - Non-prime time
$650

5 hours of indoor, Private (1-4 Players) coaching during non-prime time (weekdays before 4pm).


Price: $130 per hour


After payment finalization, you will be matched with your coach based on your preferences, and class schedule will be set based on availabilities.

3 hr - Indoor - Private (1-4 Players) - Non-prime time
$420

3 hours of indoor, Private (1-4 Players) coaching during non-prime time (weekdays before 4pm).


Price: $140 per hour


After payment finalization, you will be matched with your coach based on your preferences, and class schedule will be set based on availabilities.

1 hr - Indoor - Private (1-4 Players) - Non-prime time
$140

1 hour of indoor, Private (1-4 Players) coaching during non-prime time (weekdays before 4pm).


Price: $140 per hour


After payment finalization, you will be matched with your coach based on your preferences, and class schedule will be set based on availabilities.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!