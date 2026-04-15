Pro-D Day: Youth Week Community Tour

I give permission for my child/youth to participate in the upcoming group trip to Community Resources in Salmon Arm, BC.





I understand that staff will provide supervision and that transportation will be provided by staff from Shuswap Children's Association. By submitting this form, I consent to my child/youth travelling with the group and taking part in all planned activities for this outing.





I acknowledge that, while staff will take appropriate precautions to ensure safety, participation in off‑site activities may involve some inherent risks. By giving consent, I release the program and its staff from liability for ordinary accidental injuries that may occur during transportation or while participating in this trip.