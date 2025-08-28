TOES FOR DANCE

TOES FOR DANCE

Process+Practice Double Bill 2025 featuring Boys’ Club and Kiera Breaugh

Assembly Hall

1 Colonel Samuel Smith Park Dr, Etobicoke, ON M8V 4B6, Canada

Subsidized Ticket
$11.30

$10 + HST = $11.3. Select this ticket option if you can cover your basic living expenses but have no access to generational wealth or savings, and limited available funds for arts, culture, and recreation activities. Max 15 tickets per show.

Reduced Ticket
$22.60

$20 + HST = $22.6. Select this ticket option if you can cover your basic living expenses, have limited access to generational wealth or savings, and some available funds for arts, culture, and recreation activities. Max 20 tickets per show.

Regular Ticket
$33.90

$30 + HST = $33.9. Select this ticket option if you can cover your basic living expenses, have a regular income, and have some additional funds to spend on arts, culture, and recreation.

Supporter Ticket
$50.85

$45 + HST = $50.85. Select this ticket option if you have access to a stable salary, generational wealth, or savings, and can help subsidize the lower-cost ticket options for this event.

