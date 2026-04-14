Procon 12th Annual Charity Golf Classic

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About this event
This ticket includes 18 holes of golf, lunch & hors d’oeuvres for a group of four.
This ticket includes 18 holes of golf, lunch & hors d’oeuvres for a group of two.
Mulligan and Door Prize Draw Entry maximum 1 per person
4 Registrations + Child off Waitlist + Hole & Lunch Sponsorship
4 Registrations + Hole Sponsorship + Lunch Sponsorship
Company Logo prominently displayed at lunch reception
Company Logo prominently displayed at a hole tee-box
Your $1,500 donation helps move a child in Niagara from our waitlist into a life changing mentorship match. Waitlist Supporters are recognized at Golf For Kids’ Sake with a BBBSN flag on their tournament cart, and will receive a charitable tax receipt.
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