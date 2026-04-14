Big Brothers Big Sisters of Niagara

Hosted by

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Niagara

About this event

Procon 12th Annual Charity Golf Classic

70 Westchester Ave

St. Catharines, ON L2P 2R1, Canada

Foursome
$1,300
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This ticket includes 18 holes of golf, lunch & hors d’oeuvres for a group of four.

Twosome
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This ticket includes 18 holes of golf, lunch & hors d’oeuvres for a group of two.

Mulligan package
$25

Mulligan and Door Prize Draw Entry maximum 1 per person 

Platinum Sponsorship
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Registrations + Child off Waitlist + Hole & Lunch Sponsorship

Gold Sponsorship
$1,800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Registrations + Hole Sponsorship + Lunch Sponsorship

Lunch Sponsorship
$350

Company Logo prominently displayed at lunch reception

Hole Sponsor
$250

Company Logo prominently displayed at a hole tee-box

Take a child off the waitlist (donation)
$1,500

Your $1,500 donation helps move a child in Niagara from our waitlist into a life changing mentorship match. Waitlist Supporters are recognized at Golf For Kids’ Sake with a BBBSN flag on their tournament cart, and will receive a charitable tax receipt.

Add a donation for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Niagara

$

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