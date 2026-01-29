DO NOT USE- 2027 Program Fees (copy)AGT

CISV Toronto

S-2027 Village
$2,650

4 left!

El Salvador, San Salvador

July 3-30, 2026

Villages are international camps that bring 11 years olds together to learn from each other and the world around them.

S-2027 Youth Meeting
$1,550

4 left!

Sheffield, Great Britain

Aug 2-16, 2026

Youth Meeting explores aspects of a theme that affects us all, such as democracy, and share your perspectives and learn from each other.

S-2027 Step Up
$2,400

4 left!

Midtjylland, Denmark

July 10-August 1, 2026

This programme encourages young people to take a leading role in planning and organizing activities.

S-2027 J Counselor
$2,600

4 left!

Mexico City, Mexico (village)

July 10-Aug 6, 2026

A leadership position that serves as the bridge between adults and delegates at a CISV village or National Camp

S-2027 Seminar TBD
$2,759

4 left!

The Seminar is a personally challenging, intensive programme coordinated by the young participants themselves.

