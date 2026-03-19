Club de Volleyball Everton

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Club de Volleyball Everton

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Programme adulte 2025-2026 - Clinique Techniques Défenses 29 MARS

419 Rue Saint-Roch

Montréal, QC H3N 1K2, Canada

November 16, 2025 – Attack Techniques Clinic
$30
Participation for one athlete in the Skill Development Clinic – Attack Techniques (Adult Mixed Intermediate Level), from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Centre William-Hingston, on Sunday, November 16, 2025.
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