Programme CLIC-OPEQ

About this shop
Sort by category
Compact format, ideal for slipping into your school bag. Delivered ready to use.
Specs:
The ideal choice for developers. In addition to its larger screen for better visual comfort, this model doubles the RAM. Delivered ready to use.
Specs:
Leave the preparation of your machine to AGEEI's technical team.
Your laptop will be delivered ready to code, with a full environment preinstalled: Git, VS Code, Neovim, Docker, Docker Compose, and IntelliJ IDEA.
A 500GB HDD
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!