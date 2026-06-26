AGEEI (Association Générale des Étudiants et Étudiantes en Informatique de l'UQAM)

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AGEEI (Association Générale des Étudiants et Étudiantes en Informatique de l'UQAM)

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Programme CLIC-OPEQ

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Laptop - 13 to 14 in - 8 GB RAM
$110

Compact format, ideal for slipping into your school bag. Delivered ready to use.

Specs:

  • Intel i5 (8th gen) ou Ryzen 5 (3rd gen)
  • 13-14" screen
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 240 GB SSD
  • Windows 11 Pro
  • Built=in webcam & Wi-Fi
  • 1-year parts and labor warranty
0
Laptop - 14 to 15 in - 16 GB RAM
$160

The ideal choice for developers. In addition to its larger screen for better visual comfort, this model doubles the RAM. Delivered ready to use.

Specs:

  • Intel i5 (8th gen) ou Ryzen 5 (3rd gen)
  • 14-15" screen
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 240 GB SSD
  • Windows 11 Pro
  • Built=in webcam & Wi-Fi
  • 1-year parts and labor warranty
0
Addon - Linux Installation item
Addon - Linux Installation
$35

Leave the preparation of your machine to AGEEI's technical team.


Your laptop will be delivered ready to code, with a full environment preinstalled: Git, VS Code, Neovim, Docker, Docker Compose, and IntelliJ IDEA.

Addon - Additional Storage (HDD) item
Addon - Additional Storage (HDD)
$30

A 500GB HDD

0
Add a donation for AGEEI (Association Générale des Étudiants et Étudiantes en Informatique de l'UQAM)

$

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