Cours d'instruments - Institut Doxarts

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About this shop
Plages horaires disponibles
Mardi
16h30 - 17h30
17h00 - 18h00
17h30 - 18h30
18h00 - 19h00
20h00 - 21h00
Jeudi
16h30 - 17h30
17h00 - 18h00
17h30 - 18h30
18h00 - 19h00
18h30 - 19h30
19h00 - 20h00
Plages horaires disponibles
Mardi
16h30 - 17h00
17h00 - 17h30
17h30 - 18h00
18h00 - 18h30
18h30 - 19h00
20h00 - 20h30
20h30 - 21h00
Jeudi
16h30 - 17h00
17h00 - 17h30
17h30 - 18h00
18h00 - 18h30
18h30 - 19h00
19h00 - 19h30
19h30 - 20h00
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