Institut Doxarts

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Institut Doxarts

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Cours d'instruments - Institut Doxarts

Cours d'instrument - 1h
$46

Plages horaires disponibles


Mardi

16h30 - 17h30

17h00 - 18h00

17h30 - 18h30

18h00 - 19h00

20h00 - 21h00

Jeudi

16h30 - 17h30

17h00 - 18h00

17h30 - 18h30

18h00 - 19h00

18h30 - 19h30

19h00 - 20h00

Cours d'instrument - 30 min.
$23

Plages horaires disponibles


Mardi

16h30 - 17h00

17h00 - 17h30

17h30 - 18h00

18h00 - 18h30

18h30 - 19h00

20h00 - 20h30

20h30 - 21h00

Jeudi

16h30 - 17h00

17h00 - 17h30

17h30 - 18h00

18h00 - 18h30

18h30 - 19h00

19h00 - 19h30

19h30 - 20h00

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