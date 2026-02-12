Project Agape's Inaugural Brunch Raffle Draw

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About this raffle
• 1-Month Pure Yoga Membership
• Bridgehead Coffee
• Boxes of Lindt Chocolate
• 1-Month Pure Yoga Membership
• Bridgehead Coffee
• Boxes of Lindt Chocolate
• 1-Month Framework Pilates Membership
• Bridgehead Coffee
• Boxes of Lindt Chocolate
• 1-Month Framework Pilates Membership
• Bridgehead Coffee
• Boxes of Lindt Chocolate
• Lash Set from Ashlash
• Boxes of Lindt Chocolate
• Lash Set from Ashlash
• Boxes of Lindt Chocolate
$
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