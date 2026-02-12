Project Agape

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Project Agape

About this raffle

Project Agape's Inaugural Brunch Raffle Draw

1 Raffle Ticket for Package 1 (Pure Wellness)
$5

• 1-Month Pure Yoga Membership
• Bridgehead Coffee
• Boxes of Lindt Chocolate

3 Raffle Tickets for Package 1 (Pure Wellness)
$13

• 1-Month Pure Yoga Membership
• Bridgehead Coffee
• Boxes of Lindt Chocolate

1 Raffle Ticket for Package 2 ( Framework Fitness)
$5

• 1-Month Framework Pilates Membership
• Bridgehead Coffee
• Boxes of Lindt Chocolate

3 Raffle Tickets for Package 2 ( Framework Fitness)
$13

• 1-Month Framework Pilates Membership
• Bridgehead Coffee
• Boxes of Lindt Chocolate

1 Raffle Ticket for Package 3 ( Lash Beauty)
$5

• Lash Set from Ashlash
• Boxes of Lindt Chocolate

3 Raffle Tickets for Package 3 ( Lash Beauty)
$13

• Lash Set from Ashlash
• Boxes of Lindt Chocolate

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