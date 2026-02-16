Project Agape
Project Agape's Inaugural Brunch Silent Auction

First Painting by SagineSoulArt item
First Painting by SagineSoulArt
$50

Starting bid

Second Painting by SagineSoulArt item
Second Painting by SagineSoulArt
$40

Starting bid

Hair Appointment by Tee_sbeautyloft item
Hair Appointment by Tee_sbeautyloft
$60

Starting bid

A full hair appointment with @tee_sbeautyloft.

The winner can choose from:

• Island Locs

• Boho Braids

• Soft Locs

• Knotless Braids

• Flip Over / Fulani Braids

• Bora Braids

Hair is included, with the exception of boho styles, where curly hair must be purchased separately.

