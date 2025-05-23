Project Builders Silent Auction

This Winnipeg Jets package includes: two tickets to a 2025-2026 home game (courtesy of Lakeview Insurance), a signed Nino Niederreiter photo (courtesy of True North Sports), Winnipeg Jets ball cap and travel tumbler (Approx. value: $300+).
This Winnipeg Jets package includes: two tickets to a 2025-2026 home game (courtesy of Lakeview Insurance), a signed Nino Niederreiter photo (courtesy of True North Sports), Winnipeg Jets ball cap and travel tumbler (Approx. value: $300+).
Rosedale Chapel Bed & Breakfast
$50
Starting bid
Gift card for a free two-night stay at Rosedale Chapel Bed & Breakfast, courtesy of Rosedale Chapel B&B, Mitchell, Manitoba. See the B&B and learn more at: https://rosedalechapel.ca/ (Gift card valid during off-season, October - April; approx. value: $300)
Gift card for a free two-night stay at Rosedale Chapel Bed & Breakfast, courtesy of Rosedale Chapel B&B, Mitchell, Manitoba. See the B&B and learn more at: https://rosedalechapel.ca/ (Gift card valid during off-season, October - April; approx. value: $300)
Winnipeg Blue Bomber Tickets & Tailgate
$50
Starting bid
Two tickets to a 2025 season home game (excludes Banjo Bowl), a Bombers hat, and some tailgating supplies - garlic olive oil and Italian fig balsamic vinegar (courtesy of Prairie Oils and Vinegar), BBQ grilling sauce, instant read thermometer and basting bottle. (Approx. value: $300)
Two tickets to a 2025 season home game (excludes Banjo Bowl), a Bombers hat, and some tailgating supplies - garlic olive oil and Italian fig balsamic vinegar (courtesy of Prairie Oils and Vinegar), BBQ grilling sauce, instant read thermometer and basting bottle. (Approx. value: $300)
Yard Care Essentials
$50
Starting bid
This package includes a WORX leaf blower with battery, as well as a water hose quick connect starter set, mechanical water timer, and latex coated gardening gloves. (Approx. value: $300)
This package includes a WORX leaf blower with battery, as well as a water hose quick connect starter set, mechanical water timer, and latex coated gardening gloves. (Approx. value: $300)
Local Foods Faspa Basket
$20
Starting bid
An assortment of southern Manitoba made food, provided by Main Bread & Butter, Steinbach. (Items may vary from the image; approx. value: $100)
An assortment of southern Manitoba made food, provided by Main Bread & Butter, Steinbach. (Items may vary from the image; approx. value: $100)
Chips and Hoodie
$20
Starting bid
Case of original La Cocina chips, plus a La Cocina hoodie (men's L), courtesy of La Cocina. (Approx. value: $75)
Case of original La Cocina chips, plus a La Cocina hoodie (men's L), courtesy of La Cocina. (Approx. value: $75)
Coffee and Syrups
$20
Starting bid
Two bags of coffee beans, and three gourmet syrups, courtesy of Stone City Coffee. (Approx. value: $80)
Two bags of coffee beans, and three gourmet syrups, courtesy of Stone City Coffee. (Approx. value: $80)
Candle and Bath Essentials
$15
Starting bid
Soy candle, bag of bath salts and an assortment of bath bombs, all courtesy of Farm Girl. (Approx value: $65)
Soy candle, bag of bath salts and an assortment of bath bombs, all courtesy of Farm Girl. (Approx value: $65)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!