Hosted by

THE EVANGELICAL MENNONITE CONFERENCE

About this event

Sales closed

Project Builders Silent Auction

Pick-up location

440 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 0L7, Canada

Winnipeg Jets Tickets and Merch item
Winnipeg Jets Tickets and Merch item
Winnipeg Jets Tickets and Merch item
Winnipeg Jets Tickets and Merch
$50

Starting bid

This Winnipeg Jets package includes: two tickets to a 2025-2026 home game (courtesy of Lakeview Insurance), a signed Nino Niederreiter photo (courtesy of True North Sports), Winnipeg Jets ball cap and travel tumbler (Approx. value: $300+).
Rosedale Chapel Bed & Breakfast item
Rosedale Chapel Bed & Breakfast item
Rosedale Chapel Bed & Breakfast
$50

Starting bid

Gift card for a free two-night stay at Rosedale Chapel Bed & Breakfast, courtesy of Rosedale Chapel B&B, Mitchell, Manitoba. See the B&B and learn more at: https://rosedalechapel.ca/ (Gift card valid during off-season, October - April; approx. value: $300)
Winnipeg Blue Bomber Tickets & Tailgate item
Winnipeg Blue Bomber Tickets & Tailgate item
Winnipeg Blue Bomber Tickets & Tailgate item
Winnipeg Blue Bomber Tickets & Tailgate
$50

Starting bid

Two tickets to a 2025 season home game (excludes Banjo Bowl), a Bombers hat, and some tailgating supplies - garlic olive oil and Italian fig balsamic vinegar (courtesy of Prairie Oils and Vinegar), BBQ grilling sauce, instant read thermometer and basting bottle. (Approx. value: $300)
Yard Care Essentials item
Yard Care Essentials item
Yard Care Essentials item
Yard Care Essentials
$50

Starting bid

This package includes a WORX leaf blower with battery, as well as a water hose quick connect starter set, mechanical water timer, and latex coated gardening gloves. (Approx. value: $300)
Local Foods Faspa Basket item
Local Foods Faspa Basket
$20

Starting bid

An assortment of southern Manitoba made food, provided by Main Bread & Butter, Steinbach. (Items may vary from the image; approx. value: $100)
Chips and Hoodie item
Chips and Hoodie
$20

Starting bid

Case of original La Cocina chips, plus a La Cocina hoodie (men's L), courtesy of La Cocina. (Approx. value: $75)
Coffee and Syrups item
Coffee and Syrups
$20

Starting bid

Two bags of coffee beans, and three gourmet syrups, courtesy of Stone City Coffee. (Approx. value: $80)
Candle and Bath Essentials item
Candle and Bath Essentials
$15

Starting bid

Soy candle, bag of bath salts and an assortment of bath bombs, all courtesy of Farm Girl. (Approx value: $65)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!